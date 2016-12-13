Trump fuels rift with CIA over Moscow

AP, WASHINGTON

US president-elect Donald Trump on Sunday called a CIA assessment of Russian hacking “ridiculous” and said that he is not interested in getting daily intelligence briefings — an unprecedented public dismissal by a president-elect of the US’ massive and sophisticated intelligence apparatus.

Trump’s remarks come as key congressional US Republicans joined US Democrats in demanding a bipartisan investigation into the Kremlin’s activities and questioned consideration of Exxon Mobil chief executive officer Rex Tillerson — who has close business ties with Moscow — as US secretary of state.

Asked whether he is rejecting valuable intelligence on Fox News Sunday, Trump was defiant.

“I get it when I need it,” he said of the top-secret briefings sessions, adding that he is leaving it up to the briefers to decide when a development represents a “change” big enough to notify him.

“I’m, like, a smart person. I don’t have to be told the same thing in the same words every single day for the next eight years,” Trump said.

The CIA has concluded with “high confidence” that Russia sought to influence the US election on behalf of Trump. The finding alarmed lawmakers, including Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, who on Sunday said he planned to put Republican Senator Lindsay Graham, a staunch Trump critic, in charge of investigating the claim.

McCain also has questions about Tillerson’s business relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, although it is not clear Tillerson will be nominated.

On Sunday afternoon, Tillerson had still not been formally offered the job, according to a person with knowledge of the process who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“Maybe those ties are strictly commercial and got to do with his business in the oil business. Fine,” McCain said. “We’ll give him a fair hearing. But is it a matter of concern? Certainly it should be a matter of concern.”

Trump said Tillerson’s relationship with Moscow was a selling point.

He called Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker impressive, and said former bitter rival Mitt Romney is still in the mix.

“These are all very different types of people,” he said. “But when you ask me about Rex, I mean, he’s a world-class player. There’s no question about it.”

Later on Sunday, Trump said on Twitter: “Whether I choose him or not for ‘State’ — Rex Tillerson, the Chairman & CEO of ExxonMobil, is a world class player and dealmaker. Stay tuned!”

Separately, Trump also rejected the CIA’s conclusion that Russia tried to interfere with the US presidential election and blamed “very embarrassed” Democrats for the public release of the assessment.

The Washington Post first reported the CIA finding on Friday.

“It’s ridiculous,” Trump said of the CIA’s assessment.

However, he added that he does not necessarily oppose US President Barack Obama’s order for a review of campaign-season hacking.

“If you’re gonna to do that, I think you should not just say ‘Russia.’ You should say other countries also, and maybe other individuals,” he said.

The White House has said the probe would focus on any breaches by other countries and past US elections.

Turning to business matters, Trump said he is leaving his worldwide enterprise to his executives and children, vowing, that he will “have nothing to do with management.”