Two young girls carry out dual bombings in Nigeria

Two girls, thought to be only seven or eight years old, conducted a double suicide attack in a northeastern Nigerian market on Sunday, killing one person and wounding 18, officials said.

The attack in Maiduguri was not immediately claimed by Boko Haram, but bore the hallmarks of the militant group that often uses women or girls in such operations — especially in Borno state — the epicenter of its insurgency.

Borno Governor Kashim Shettima confirmed the toll to journalists while visiting victims in hospital.

The girls were “seven or eight,” said Abdulkarim Jabo, a militia member in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno, recalling that he saw the attackers immediately before the first explosion. “They got out of a rickshaw and walked right in front of me without showing the slightest sign of emotion.”

“I tried to speak with one of them, in Hausa and in English, but she didn’t answer. I thought they were looking for their mother. She headed toward the poultry sellers, and then detonated her explosives belt,” he said.

Shettima said he would meet security agents, market officials and civilian vigilantes who assist the military — to try to strengthen security at market places.

The second explosion was apparently triggered slightly later as bystanders were helping the wounded.

“We removed 17 people with different degrees of injuries,” said Bello Dambatta of the local emergency management agency. “The mutilated bodies of the two suicide bombers were also evacuated.”

CHURCH COLLAPSE

In other news from Nigeria, the death toll from the collapse of a church roof on Saturday has climbed to at least 160.

Hundreds had been inside the Reigners Bible Church International in the city of Uyo for the consecration of founder Akan Weeks as its bishop when the metal girders fell and the corrugated iron roof caved in.

Officials feared the death toll could rise.

Mortuaries in Uyo were overwhelmed by the disaster, medical director Etete Peters of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital told The Associated Press.

Some people were taking the bodies of relatives to their homes because of the overcrowding.

Peters said he counted 90 bodies removed from the church before he was told to stop his tally on Saturday night.

Journalists also said that church officials sought to prevent them from documenting the tragedy, trying to seize cameras and forcing some to leave the area.

