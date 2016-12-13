Turkey detains dozens after bombing

AP, ISTANBUL, Turkey

Police detained dozens of individuals linked to a Kurdish opposition party in countrywide raids, Turkish state media reported yesterday.

The reports did not specify whether the individuals detained were suspected of involvement in Saturday’s bombings that killed at least 38 people and wounded 155 others in Istanbul, including 30 police officers.

The raids came as Turkish warplanes hit Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq on Sunday night.

The state-run news agency said at least 37 members of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) were detained early yesterday in Istanbul and the capital, Ankara.

The state-run television channel TRT reported similar dawn raids, saying 58 were detained in the port city of Mersin and 51 in Sanliurfa in the southeast.

All were rounded up for alleged terrorism links.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other authorities accuse the HDP of supporting terrorism and having ties to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

That is a charge the party, which was democratically elected into parliament in 2014, denies. Its two leaders are currently behind bars on terrorism-related charges.

Turkey, which is facing renewed conflict with Kurdish rebels in the southeast and has suffered a string of attacks related to the Islamic State group, is facing major security challenges.

A state of emergency was decreed in the wake of a failed July 15 coup attempt which the authorities blame on a US-based Muslim cleric.

Turkey’s campaign against armed Kurdish militants in the southeast has also drawn criticism over the disproportionate use of force and the displacement of thousands of individuals.

A Turkey-based Kurdish faction, known as the Freedom Falcons Movement, claimed responsibility for the twin bombings that struck shortly after the conclusion of a soccer match.

Known as TAK, the shadowy group is considered an offshoot of the PKK.

It has also claimed two suicide bombing attacks in Ankara this year.

The group says its actions are revenge for state violence in the southeast and for the ongoing detention of Abdullah Ocalan, the PKK leader and ideologue.

The Turkish military, quoted by Dogan news agency, said it hit “separatist terrorist organization members” on Sunday evening, referring to the PKK.

The armed forces said it struck targets in the Zap region of northern Iraq destroying the militants’ headquarters as well as nearby shelters and gun positions.

The PKK command is based in the Qandil mountains of northern Iraq.

Additional reporting by AFP