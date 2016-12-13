Egyptians mourn victims of Coptic church bombing

AP, CAIRO

Egypt’s Coptic community yesterday held a funeral service for 25 Christians killed in a bombing the previous day at a church next to the main cathedral in Cairo — one of the deadliest attacks targeting the country’s religious minority in recent memory.

The bomb went off during Sunday Mass at the Saint Peter and Saint Paul Church adjacent to St Mark’s Cathedral, the seat of the Coptic Pope Tawadros II.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

The coffins of the victims were laid in front of the altar, with their names displayed on the side facing the congregation.

Pope Tawadros II led the service. At one point, he leaned on his staff and quietly prayed in front of the coffins. He had cut short a visit to Greece and flew home on Sunday after the bombing.

Only victims’ relatives were allowed to attend the service at the Virgin Mary and St Athanasius church in the eastern Cairo suburb of Nasr City.

Some of them screamed out in grief, while the rest quietly sobbed or sat somberly during the service.

Scores of black-clad monks, bishops and priests of the Orthodox Church attended the service, which was carried live by state television and private TV networks.

Previously, the deadliest attack against Egypt’s Christians was a New Year’s Day bombing in 2011 in Alexandria, for centuries the seat of the Orthodox Coptic church. At least 21 were killed in that attack.

A state funeral was to be held later yesterday at a parade ground in Nasr City, with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in attendance.

On Sunday, he declared three days of national mourning and called Twawdros to offer condolences.

At least 49 people were wounded in the bombing, the Egyptian Ministry of Health said

Security officials said they believed a bomb containing 12kg of TNT appeared to have been the cause of the explosion.

“I was leaving the church and then I heard a loud explosion and there was a lot of smoke and people started running and screaming,” Jackline Abdel Shahid, one of the survivors, told reporters at the scene on Sunday.

“The ambulances started coming, and they kept bringing out body parts,” she said.

“Where were the security forces? They’re filling the streets now, but it’s too late,” said Gebrail Ebeid, who had been headed to services when the bomb went off.

The blast shattered the church’s windows and scattered pews through the interior of the church, scorching its marble pillars.

Ball-bearing-sized shrapnel peppered the walls covered in icons of saints and destroyed a box that contained a saint’s relics.

“The nation’s Muslim and Christian citizens stand together against this black terrorism,” Egyptian Prime Minister Sherif Ismail said.

Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the head of Egypt’s top Sunni Muslim authority al-Azhar, said the “vile terrorist explosion” was “a great crime against all Egyptians.”

Additional reporting by AFP