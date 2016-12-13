South Korea PM to receive briefings

Reuters, SEOUL

South Korean Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn was yesterday to begin getting official briefings from aides of suspended South Korean President Park Geun-hye, after he assumed presidential authority in a caretaker role following Park’s impeachment by the legislature last week.

Hwang has sought to calm anxiety over national security and to reassure financial markets while Park’s presidency is held in limbo pending the outcome of a South Korean Constitutional Court review of her impeachment, which could take up to 180 days.

Until then, Park is to remain in the presidential Blue House a few blocks north of the main government complex where Hwang’s office is located.

Eight of the court’s nine judges met yesterday to discuss how to proceed with the case, but have not set dates for public hearings, court spokesman Bae Bo-yoon told a media briefing.

The ninth judge was away from the country on business.

At least six of the nine judges have to concur for the motion to be upheld.

The court is next week to decide on the date for the two sides’ lawyers to appear for a preliminary hearing, he said.

Park, whose father ruled the country for 18 years after seizing power in a 1961 coup, has been accused of colluding with a friend and a former aide, both of whom have been indicted, to pressure big businesses to donate to foundations set up to back her policy initiatives.

She has denied any wrongdoing, but apologized for carelessness in her ties with her friend, Choi Soon-sil.

Park has yet to announce her defense team, which is expected to be made up of at least four lawyers, including an attorney she had retained last month.

Park’s term is set to end in February 2018. If the court upholds her impeachment, she would become the first elected South Korean leader to be ejected from office in disgrace.

If that were to happen, a new election would be held within 60 days to pick a successor, who would serve a full five-year term.

Hwang was scheduled to receive briefings yesterday and today from senior presidential secretaries on foreign policy, judicial, personnel and economic affairs, the Blue House said, giving no further details.

Hwang has chaired a South Korean National Security Council meeting, met the Cabinet twice and visited the military’s headquarters since assuming presidential powers late on Friday last week.

Hwang was expected to keep South Korean Minister of Strategy and Finance Yoo Il-ho to ensure continuity of policy, Yonhap News Agency reported.