Agencies

SOMALIA

Car bombing kills 16

A suicide car bomb that went off yesterday at the entrance to the nation’s biggest port in Mogadishu on Sunday has killed at least 16 people, the director of the ambulance service said. “We assisted 48 wounded people and carried 16 others who were killed in the blast,” said Abdikadir Abdirahman Adem, director of Mogadishu’s AMIN ambulance service. Mogadishu residents described a huge blast that could be heard across the city. Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility in a statement on its Telegram messaging account, saying that its target was a military base close to the port.

IRAN

Anti-terror bloc mooted

Tehran has proposed the formation of a bloc of Muslim countries to fight terrorism and boost economic cooperation that would include rival Saudi Arabia. Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani yesterday told a security conference that the two countries, along with Turkey, Egypt, Iraq and Pakistan, should join together to promote “regional peace” and defend the Palestinians.

NIGERIA

Church roof fall kills 60

The roof of a crowded church collapsed onto worshipers in the southern city of Uyo on Saturday, killing at least 60 people, witnesses and an official said. The toll could mount as a crane removes debris, a rescue official said. The Reigners Bible Church International was still under construction and workers had been rushing to finish it in time for Saturday’s ceremony to ordain founder Akan Weeks as a bishop, congregants said. Hundreds of people, including Akwa Ibom state Governor Udom Emmanuel, were inside when metal girders crashed onto worshippers and the corrugated iron roof caved in, they said. Emmanuel and Weeks escaped unhurt.

MACEDONIA

Voting opens in key poll

Voters went to the poll yesterday in an early general election in a bid to end a deep political crisis that has roiled the nation for nearly two years. The vote was called as part of an EU-brokered deal between the nation’s four main political parties after a mass surveillance scandal erupted in February last year and sparked rival street protests. The vote, which was twice delayed owing to opposition and international concerns of fraud, pitches former prime minister Nikola Gruevski against his nemesis, Social Democrat Zoran Zaev.

SOUTH KOREA

Two former aides indicted

Prosecutors have indicted a former senior presidential aide and a former vice culture minister as part of an investigation of a corruption scandal that led to President Park Geun-hye’s impeachment in parliament, media said on yesterday. Park’s former senior economic aide, Cho Won-dong, was charged with colluding with her over attempting to pressure a conglomerate to dismiss the group’s vice chairman, the Yonhap news agency reported. Former vice culture minister Kim Chong was indicted on charges of abuse of power and coercion, Yonhap and other outlets reported.

PHILIPPINES

Soldiers killed in clash

Three soldiers were killed and 17 others wounded in nearly two hours of fighting with about 150 Muslim militants in the south, the military said on Sunday. The Abu Sayyaf gunmen withdrew after the fierce clash on Saturday in the mountains of Patikul town in Sulu province, and are being pursued, a regional military spokesman said.