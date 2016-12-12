Suicides reported in wake of death of Tamil Nadu leader

NY Times News Service, NEW DELHI

The governing party of the southern state of Tamil Nadu on Saturday said that about 300 of its followers had committed suicide or died of shock and despair upon learning of the death of the party’s leader, Jayalalithaa Jayaram.

Jayaram, 68, a former movie star known to her admirers as Amma, or “Mother,” died on Monday night of cardiac arrest after dominating state politics for four decades and serving five times as the state’s chief minister.

A party spokesman, Chinnakutti Ponnaiyan, said reports continued to come in from far-flung regions about followers who had committed suicide or died when they heard the news of Jayaram’s death.

“These deaths are a mixture,” Ponnaiyan said. “Unable to bear the shock, people have committed suicide, people took poison, cardiac arrest also. People jumped into wells and died.”

“We are in grief, deep grief,” he added.

Political activists in Tamil Nadu are known for ritual displays of loyalty to their leaders.

Jayaram inspired particularly frenzied emotions. Over the years, followers had taken such demonstrations to extremes by chopping off fingers, fashioning her portrait out of blood, shaving their heads or having her image tattooed on their body.

Critics said such acts are encouraged by the party, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which offers large compensation packages to the families of followers believed to have died or committed suicide out of loyalty to its leaders.

Ponnaiyan said that 280 families so far had received compensation after Jayaram’s death.