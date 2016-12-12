Fiery tanker crash in Kenya kills 33

AP and AFP, NAIROBI

A runaway tanker carrying volatile gas slammed into other vehicles and burst into flames on a major road in Kenya, killing at least 33 people and injuring 10, officials said early yesterday.

The tanker lost control while going downhill on the road from the capital, Nairobi, to Naivasha late on Saturday, Kenyan National Disaster Management Unit Deputy Director and Communications Oofficer Mwachi Pius Masai said.

“This is a serious chemical incident,” Masai said. “Police and other rescuers are still on the scene ... clearing debris.”

He said the death toll could rise.

Police said at least 10 people were injured, while 11 vehicles were burned and continued to smolder.

A passenger minibus and a police truck were among the vehicles gutted by the ferocious flames.

The accident occurred at Karai at the bottom of a long downward hill on the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Police and witnesses said the truck with Ugandan registration plates was traveling fast when it hit a speed bump and then lost control ramming into others.

Witnesses described a fireball engulfing the vehicles with passengers inside.

“It’s a terrible incident, people are burnt, some in their cars and others as they tried to escape,” a police officer on the scene said.

“It is like a horror movie,” said Jane Muthoni, a shopkeeper who works close to the scene of the accident and rushed there soon after it happened to try to help people trapped in the accident escape their cars.