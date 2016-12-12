Backers beam pardon appeals for Snowden

The Guardian

Edward Snowden has been the subject of several high-profile appeals this year, calling on US President Barack Obama to pardon the National Security Agency whistleblower and allow him to return home to the US. Writers, intelligence experts, film stars and tech tycoons have all joined the chorus.

Now the most audacious display of support for Snowden is under way. Messages calling for his pardon are being beamed on to the outside wall of the Newseum, the Washington institution devoted to freedom of speech and the press that stands less than 3.2km from the White House.

The event is a guerrilla action carried out without the knowledge or approval of the Newseum itself, though the organizers of the stunt from the Pardon Snowden campaign are hoping they will be given a sympathetic reception.

“We sincerely hope that the Newseum supports what we are doing as an affirmation of the significance of a free press,” Noa Yachot, the campaign’s director, said before the event.

Almost 4,000 messages backing Snowden’s decision to expose mass government surveillance of e-mails and telephone calls have been gathered by the campaign, from across the US and around the world.

The messages include this one, from Casey: “I’m a 69-year-old vet and applaud your guts, we owe you lots and let’s hope you can come home to your family and friends.”

And this, from Tess: “Ed, I’m on your side. You’re a hero and an example of what it means to be an American. Thank you for making such an incredible sacrifice in order that we might move a bit more toward the truth.”

Frank offers: “True patriotism: speaking up when your government loses its moral compass.”

The messages are being projected onto the 22.5m-high marble tablet that is attached to the facade of the Newseum and which has the words of the US’ First Amendment carved into it.

Written in 1791 as part of the Bill of Rights, it states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Saturday night’s action in Washington comes at a critical time for Snowden, who remains in exile in Russia where he has been granted asylum, having been charged in the US with offences under the Espionage Act.

Obama has less than six weeks left in office, and US president-elect Donald Trump has hinted that he would sooner see Snowden executed than pardoned.

Yachot said the Newseum had been chosen as the location of the guerrilla action as a way of highlighting Snowden’s careful and responsible use of global news organizations as a way of disseminating his leaks.

“Snowden’s work with journalists, including the Guardian, enabled the release of information into the public domain,” she said. “It showed that we need a strong and adversarial media, working with whistleblowers, to inform the public about what the government is doing without anyone’s knowledge.”