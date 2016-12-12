Exxon CEO seen as likely US secretary of state pick

Reuters, BALTIMORE, Maryland

US president-elect Donald Trump is expected to name the chief executive of Exxon Mobil Corp as the country’s top diplomat, a source familiar with the situation said on Saturday, an appointment that would put in place an official with close ties to the Russian government.

News of Rex Tillerson’s possible appointment comes as US intelligence analysts have concluded that Russia intervened in the election to help Trump win the White House.

The choice of Tillerson further stocks Trump’s Cabinet and inner circle with people who favor a soft line toward Moscow.

Tillerson, 64, has driven Exxon’s expansion in Russia for decades and opposed US sanctions imposed on Russia for its seizure of Crimea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Tillerson Russia’s Order of Friendship, one of his country’s highest civilian honors.

Tillerson on Friday emerged as Trump’s leading candidate for secretary of state over 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and three other people.

Tillerson on Saturday morning met with Trump for more than two hours at Trump Tower in their second meeting about the position.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Tillerson was the expected pick, but cautioned no formal offer had yet been made.

While a senior official on the transition team said Trump was close to picking Tillerson, Trump spokesman Jason Miller said no announcement on the high-profile job was forthcoming in the immediate future.

“Transition Update: No announcements on Secretary of State until next week at the earliest. #MakeAmericaGreatAgain,” he tweeted.

Trump on Saturday attended the Army-Navy football game in Baltimore, where he was joined by former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani, who withdrew from consideration as secretary of state on Friday.

NBC News, which first reported the development, said Trump would also name John Bolton, a former US ambassador to the UN, as deputy secretary of state.

As Exxon’s CEO, Tillerson oversees operations in more than 50 countries, including Russia.

In 2011, Exxon signed a deal with Rosneft, Russia’s largest state-owned oil company, for joint oil exploration and production.

Since then, the companies have formed 10 joint ventures for projects in Russia.

In a preview from an interview to be aired on Fox News Sunday, Trump said Tillerson is “much more than a business executive.”

“I mean, he’s a world class player,” Trump said. “He’s in charge of an oil company that’s pretty much double the size of his next nearest competitor. It’s been a company that has been unbelievably managed.”

“And to me, a great advantage is he knows many of the players, and he knows them well. He does massive deals in Russia,” Trump said.