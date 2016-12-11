Agencies

EGYPT

Seven killed in bombings

Security forces were on Friday hit by two roadside bombings in a single day that killed seven people and wounded six in the capital, Cairo, and the north of the country, security sources and officials said. The attacks come as the government of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi faces an insurgency waged by extremist groups. In the first incident, a recently emerged militant group claimed responsibility for a bomb in Cairo that the Ministry of the Interior said killed six police officers and wounded three others at a checkpoint on a main road leading to the Pyramids. The second attack came in the evening in the Kafr el-Sheikh Governorate in the Nile Delta, where a roadside bomb killed a civilian and injured three police officers, security sources said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

TURKEY

Jets hit Kurdish militants

Turkish jets on Friday carried out airstrikes against Kurdish militants in the Gara region of northern Iraq and killed 19 militants, Turkish military sources said yesterday. The warplanes took off from an air base in Diyarbakir in response to threats that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party militants were preparing an attack on military units at the border, the sources said.

GAMBIA

President refuses to bow out

The nation’s president of about 22 years, Yahya Jammeh, late on Friday announced that he would no longer accept defeat in recent elections, plunging the West African country into turmoil with a demand for fresh polls. Investigations into Thursday last week’s vote have revealed a string of “unacceptable errors” on the part of electoral authorities, Jammeh said in a speech broadcast on state television, adding that he would no longer concede to opponent Adama Barrow. “In the same way that I accepted the results faithfully believing that the Independent Electoral Commission was independent and honest and reliable, I hereby reject the results in totality,” he said.

CHINA

Slaughter of turtle probed

Authorities have opened an investigation into the slaughter and sale of a protected leatherback sea turtle by local fishermen, media reported yesterday. The case grew to national prominence after a mobile phone video circulated showing the 200kg turtle being sliced into pieces and sold to eager villagers in a fishing village in Guangdong Province. The meat sold for about 70 yuan (US$10) per kilogram, the official Xinhua News Agency said. Xinhua said that six villagers have been referred to investigators. It said residents were told by fishermen that the turtle was dead at the time it was caught.

JAPAN

Russia rejects gift puppy

Russia appears to have snubbed a Japanese attempt at puppy-love diplomacy by declining a gift of a dog for Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit next week with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The government had planned to present Putin, widely known to be a dog lover, with a male Akita as a companion to Yume, a female of the same breed that Japan gave him in 2012. However, a legislator said Russia had turned down the offer. “Unfortunately, we heard from our counterparts and our hope to present a bridegroom was dashed,” House of Representatives member Koichi Hagiuda said in a blog post on Friday, without giving a reason for the rejection.

ITALY

Chinese student found dead

The body of a Chinese student living in Rome was discovered on Friday, days after she was attacked in the street and disappeared, reports said, sparking outrage from Italy’s Chinese community. “Our community is angry,” said Lucia King, spokeswoman for the 20,000-strong community in Rome. “It is absurd that a person can be attacked in broad daylight, near a police station. How is this possible?” she told the Adnkronos news agency. The victim, 20-year-old Zhang Yao, had been studying at Rome’s Academy of Fine Arts. She disappeared on Monday near the Department of Immigration in the east of the city, where she had gone to renew her visa.