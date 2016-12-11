US sending more troops to battle IS in Syria: Carter

AP, MANAMA

US Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter yesterday said that as many as 200 more US troops are being sent to Syria to help Kurdish and Arab fighters capture the Islamic State (IS) group’s key stronghold of al-Raqqah.

The extra troops are to include special operations forces and are in addition to 300 US troops already authorized for the effort to recruit, organize, train and advise local Syrian forces to combat the Islamic State.

Addressing a security conference in Bahrain, Carter said the extra troops would help local forces in their anticipated push to retake al-Raqqah, the de facto capital of the extremist group’s self-styled caliphate, and to deny sanctuary to the Islamic State after al-Raqqah is captured.

Carter said US President Barack Obama approved the troop additions last week.

“These uniquely skilled operators will join the 300 US special operations forces already in Syria, to continue organizing, training, equipping and otherwise enabling capable, motivated, local forces to take the fight to ISIL,” Carter said in his address to the IISS Manama Dialogues in the Bahraini capital, Manama, referring to the Islamic State by one of its many acronyms.

“By combining our capabilities with those of our local partners, we’ve been squeezing ISIL by applying simultaneous pressure from all sides and across domains, through a series of deliberate actions to continue to build momentum,” he said.

The military push in Syria is complicated by the predominant role played by local Kurdish fighters, who are the most effective US partner against the Islamic State in Syria, but are viewed by Turkey — a key US ally — as a terrorist threat.

A senior defense official said the troop boost announced by Carter would give the US extra capability to train Arab volunteers who are joining the al-Raqqah push, but are not well-trained or equipped.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of internal Pentagon planning.