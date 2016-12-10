Dinosaur tail found within amber

AFP, WASHINGTON

Researchers have discovered the partial tail of a dinosaur that was preserved in amber, according to a study released on Thursday.

One of the lead authors, Lida Xing (邢立達) from the China University of Geosciences, happened upon the fossil at an amber market in Myanmar last year.

“This is a new source of information that is worth researching with intensity and protecting as a fossil resource,” said Ryan McKellar, one of the scientists who worked on the study published in the US journal Current Biology.

The researchers are sure the amber has preserved a dinosaur and not a prehistoric bird, McKellar said, because “the tail is long and flexible.”

“The new material preserves a tail consisting of eight vertebrae from a juvenile; these are surrounded by feathers that are preserved in 3D and microscopic detail,” said the coauthor and scientist from the Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Canada.

Though the entire tail was feathered, the dinosaur likely could not fly, the paleontologist said.

The plumage probably helped the animal with mating rituals or thermal regulation, McKellar said.

Feathers dating back to the time of dinosaurs have already been discovered in amber, but this is the first time scientists have been able to definitively link a specimen to a dinosaur, researchers said.

Scientists analyzed the amber inclusion using CT scanning and microscopic observations.

Their analysis showed that the feathers were dark brown on top with a pale or white underside. A soft tissue layer around the bones contained traces of ferrous iron from hemoglobin in the sample.

In the science-fiction film Jurassic Park, scientists cloned dinosaurs from DNA found in a piece of amber.

The fossilized tree resin is often used in jewelry, but McKellar said the find shows the importance of amber to paleontological research.

“Amber pieces preserve tiny snapshots of ancient ecosystems, but they record microscopic details, three-dimensional arrangements and labile tissues that are difficult to study in other settings,” he said.