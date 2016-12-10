Trump Cabinet draws outrage from opponents

AFP, DES MOINES, Iowa

Donald Trump on Thursday defended his incoming Cabinet as Democrats, environmentalists and workers’ unions said his nominees for the environment and labor signaled a shift to the right.

The 70-year-old president-elect announced Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as environment chief and fast-food executive Andy Puzder as labor secretary.

More than half of his Cabinet positions have now been filled, 43 days before the Republican is sworn in as the 45th president of the US, the oldest man ever inaugurated into the office.

“I believe we’re in the process of putting together one of the great Cabinets that has ever been assembled in the history of our nation,” Trump told a victory rally in Des Moines, Iowa.

It was the third of his unorthodox “thank you” rallies feting his shock electoral defeat of former US secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton in key swing states that propelled him into the presidency.

“In filling my Cabinet, I’m looking for people who fully understand the meaning of service and who are committed to advancing the common good,” he said.

His nominees had given up fortunes “to make US$1 a year,” he said, hailing them as “talented people, smart people.”

Trump triggered criticism by tapping a fossil-fuel industry ally to head the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) — outraging many who fear that he will reverse US President Barack Obama’s legislation aimed at combating climate change.

“We’re going to end the EPA intrusion into your lives,” Trump told the Iowa crowd.

In announcing the nomination of Pruitt — who will need the approval of the US Senate — Trump complained that “for too long” the EPA had spent “taxpayer dollars on an out-of-control, anti-energy agenda that has destroyed millions of jobs.”

Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House of Representatives, said Pruitt had spent years “fighting tooth and nail to help polluters erase or circumvent the critical environmental protections our nation has put in place.”

Ken Kimmell, president of the Union of Concerned Scientists, described Pruitt as someone “on the outer extreme edge, and putting him in charge of EPA could really have devastating consequences.”

There was similar uproar over his nomination of Andy Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, which owns fast-food chain Hardees, as secretary of labor.

Puzder opposes a Democratic Party push to raise the minimum wage to US$15.

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed this year he backed increasing use of automated technology instead of workers to keep down labor costs and criticized plans for the US$15 wage, mandatory paid sick leave and the burden of Obamacare for employers.

“The president-elect believes, as do I, the right government policies can result in more jobs and better wages for the American worker,” Puzder said on Thursday.

“Trump has once again shown how out-of-touch he is with what working Americans need,” said Service Employees International Union head Mary Kay Henry, whose organization has 2 million members. “We will stay in the streets to fight back against anti-worker extremism.”

In a move that fanned concerns about his conflict of interest as a business tycoon, Trump is to stay on as executive producer on NBC’s Celebrity Apprentice when it returns after a two-year absence, the show confirmed.

The real-estate tycoon has promised to set out a plan next week to put aside his “great business in total,” although he has not revealed who will take over his multibillion dollar global property and luxury branding interests.