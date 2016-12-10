Australia jails two for terror plot

AFP, SYDNEY

Two Muslims who plotted to blow up a prayer hall in Sydney and “cut heads” off civilians in the name of the Islamic State group were yesterday both jailed for 20 years.

Omar al-Kutobi, 25, and Mohammed Kiad, 27, were arrested last year at an apartment they shared, where police found a hunting knife, a machete, homemade explosives and a black Islamic State flag.

A video had just been made of al-Kutobi, who was born in Iraq and took Australian citizenship in 2013, brandishing a knife and making threats, the New South Wales Supreme Court heard.

Police also found two notes including the statement: “We are the soldiers of the Islamic State, we are here to cut your heads,” Justice Peter Garling told the court.

The pair had two days earlier gone to a rival Shiite prayer hall in western Sydney on Feb. 8 last year intending to set off a blast.

They were surprised by a man and escaped from police before deciding to focus on attacking random members of the public.

Garling sentenced them to serve no less than 15 years before being allowed parole, saying their planning was substantial and had reached a late stage.

An informant had tipped off police about their plans and the pair had been under surveillance for weeks.

“It is clear that ... by the end of 2014, both of the offenders had been drawn to and had embraced the ideology of the Islamic State and extremist Islamic views,” Garling said.

Kiab, who was born in Kuwait and moved to Australia in 2012, and al-Kutobi pleaded guilty to conspiring to plan a terrorist attack.

Officials said 11 terror attacks have been prevented in Australia in the past two years, but several have taken place, including the murder of a Sydney police employee last year.

Counterterror police have made a series of arrests since late 2014, with the youth and depth of radicalization of many of those detained a growing concern.

On Wednesday, an 18-year-old was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to planning a May 10 Mother’s Day attack in Melbourne last year.