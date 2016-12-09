Trump taps ex-wrestling chief for small business

AP, WASHINGTON

US president-elect Donald Trump is adding former wrestling executive Linda McMahon to his Cabinet as leader of the Small Business Administration (SBA).

McMahon and her husband founded and built World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), now a publicly traded sports entertainment firm. She stepped down as WWE chief executive in 2009 and earlier this year launched a joint venture, Women’s Leadership LIVE, which promotes opportunities for women in business and public service.

She also poured US$100 million of her fortune into two unsuccessful bids for a US Senate seat in Connecticut in 2010 and 2012, and has become an influential Republican donor — including to the Trump campaign.

“Linda is going to be a phenomenal leader and champion for small businesses and unleash America’s entrepreneurial spirit all across the country,” Trump said in a statement on Wednesday.

Trump said McMahon shares his vision of decreasing “burdensome regulations that are hurting our middle-class workers and small businesses.”

“As an entrepreneur myself, I have shared the experiences of our nation’s small business owners and will do my best to advocate on their behalf,” McMahon, 68, said in a statement. “My husband and I built our business from scratch, building it to a publicly traded global enterprise with more than 800 employees.”

The SBA, best known for the small business loans it makes and the disaster aid it provides to companies and entrepreneurs, is also tasked with monitoring government officials’ compliances with contract laws. Its budget is generally under US$1 billion.

McMahon’s two Democratic Senate opponents had kind words for their former foe.

US Senator Richard Blumenthal called her “a person of serious accomplishment and ability” who can help small businesses as long as “she is not hamstrung by the dangerous economic policies espoused by other Trump-nominated Cabinet officials.”

US Senator Chris Murphy called McMahon a “talented and experienced businessperson” who helped shepherd WWE from an idea into a successful business.

“Of course, I know firsthand what a fierce fighter Linda McMahon is, and though we haven’t always seen eye to eye, I have confidence she’ll bring that fight to the SBA on behalf of Connecticut small businesses,” he said.

Some national small business advocates said they had little experience with McMahon, but hoped she would understand the needs of small companies.

Connecticut members of the National Federation of Independent Business had supported McMahon when she ran for Senate, federation spokesman Jack Mozloom said.

“Her views with small business aligned very well with our views. If that indicates what kind of SBA administrator she’ll be, that’ll be good,” Mozloom said.

The Small Business Majority said it would have liked a nominee with more direct small business experience, but was optimistic McMahon would support companies and their owners.

“We hope that she recognizes the unique role that the SBA plays in providing much-needed capital and support to America’s small businesses and that she is prepared to play a strong role advocating for small business needs throughout the government,” said John Arensmeyer, the group’s chief executive.