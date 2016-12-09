Russia-Taliban relations worry Afghan, US officials

Reuters, KABUL

Afghan and US officials are increasingly worried that any deepening of ties between Russia and Taliban militants fighting to topple the government in Kabul could complicate an already precarious security situation.

Russian officials have denied they provide aid to the insurgents, who are contesting large swathes of territory and inflicting heavy casualties, and said their limited contacts are aimed at bringing the Taliban to the negotiating table.

Leaders in Kabul said Russian support for the Afghan Taliban appears to be mostly political so far.

However, a series of recent meetings they said has taken place in Moscow and Tajikistan has made Afghan intelligence and defense officials nervous about more direct support, including weapons or funding.

A senior Afghan security official called Russian support for the Taliban a “dangerous new trend,” an analysis echoed by the top US commander in Afghanistan, US General John Nicholson.

He told reporters at a briefing in Washington last week that Russia had joined Iran and Pakistan as countries with a “malign influence” in Afghanistan and said Moscow was lending legitimacy to the Taliban.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pushed back at Nicholson’s comments in a briefing in Moscow on Wednesday, calling them naive and inaccurate.

“We have repeatedly said that Russia is not carrying out any secret talks with the Taliban and is not providing it with any kind of support,” she said.

Zakharova said Russia favors a negotiated peace in Afghanistan, which can only happen by cultivating contacts with all players, including the Taliban.

Afghanistan has long been the scene of international intrigue and intervention, with the British and Russians jockeying for power during the 19th century “Great Game,” and the US helping Pakistan provide weapons and funding to Afghan rebels fighting Soviet forces in the 1980s.

Taliban officials told reporters that the group has had significant contacts with Moscow since at least 2007, adding that Russian involvement did not extend beyond “moral and political support.”

“We had a common enemy,” one senior Taliban official said.

“We needed support to get rid of the US and its allies in Afghanistan and Russia wanted all foreign troops to leave Afghanistan as quickly as possible.”

Moscow has been critical of the US and NATO over their handling of the war in Afghanistan, but Russia initially helped provide helicopters for the Afghan military and agreed to a supply route for coalition materials through Russia.

Most of that cooperation has fallen apart as relations between Russia and the West deteriorated in recent years over the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

US president-elect Donald Trump, who takes office in January, has signaled a desire to improve relations with Russia, meaning US and Russian policies could change.

In recent months, Taliban representatives have held several meetings with Russian officials, according to both Taliban and Afghan government sources.

Those meetings included a visit to Tajikistan by the Taliban shadow governor of Kunduz province, Mullah Abdul Salam, Kunduz police chief Qasim Jangalbagh said.

Another recent meeting occurred in Moscow, according to an official at the presidential office in Kabul.

Afghan officials did not produce evidence of direct Russian aid, but recent cross-border flights by unidentified helicopters and seizures of brand new “Russian-made” guns had raised concerns that regional actors might be playing a larger role, Jangalbagh said.