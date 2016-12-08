Agencies

AFGHANISTAN

Most see gloomy future: poll

A nationwide survey has found people increasingly uncertain about their future, less confident in the government and more pessimistic than before on issues such as security, corruption and rising unemployment. The findings by the San Francisco-based Asia Foundation came in its annual survey, released in Kabul yesterday. The survey found that 29.3 percent of people said they believe the country is moving in the right direction. That was down from 36.7 percent last year and the lowest level since the foundation started the surveys in 2004. It also revealed people were more dissatisfied with the economy this year. The foundation polled 12,658 men and women in interviews conducted between Aug. 31 and Oct. 1 in all 34 provinces. The poll has a 1.6 percent margin of error.

AUSTRALIA

Teen jailed over terror plot

A teenager who was planning to set off a homemade bomb similar to the one used in the Boston Marathon bombings was yesterday sentenced to seven years in prison. Victoria Supreme Court Justice Lex Lasry sentenced the 18-year-old over the foiled plot to set off the device in the nation’s second-largest city, Melbourne. The teen had previously pleaded guilty to obtaining documents relating to an improvised explosive device and partially constructing the device in preparation for a terror act. He had faced a maximum sentence of life in prison. The teen cannot be named, because he was a juvenile at the time of the crime. Police last year raided his home and found a pressure cooker, boxes of screws he planned to use as shrapnel and a guide on how to make a bomb out of a pressure cooker.

AUSTRALIA

One ship left seeking MH370

Officials said the sea bed search for a missing Malaysian airliner has been left to a single ship, with a Chinese vessel heading home to Shanghai. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau yesterday said in a statement that a Dutch survey ship would finish the search of the southern Indian Ocean for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 alone after resupplying at the port of Fremantle. The statement said a Chinese ship finished searching last weekend and was heading back to Fremantle to drop off equipment before returning to its home port of Shanghai. The Chinese ship in February joined three search vessels operated by the Dutch underwater survey company Fugro in the hunt for the Boeing 777 that authorities say crashed with 239 people aboard in 2014.

INDIA

Train crash kills at least two

A train ran off the tracks in eastern West Bengal, killing at least two people and injuring six, Indian Railways said yesterday, reviving concerns about safety just weeks after a crash that killed about 150 people. The state-run rail system, the world’s fourth-largest and a lifeline for millions of poorer travelers, has struggled under growing demand and a lack of investment in upgrades. The train, traveling from the eastern city of Patna to the northeastern city of Guwahati, left the tracks in the district of Alipurduar late on Tuesday, spokesman Anil Saxena said. “A full investigation will take place,” Saxena told reporters. The nation’s deadliest rail crash in years on Nov. 20 prompted a request from the firm to the Ministry of Finance for about US$17.5 billion to establish a dedicated safety fund, in addition to record investment pledged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to modernize the network.