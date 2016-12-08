Son of Trump adviser dismissed after ‘Pizzagate’

AFP, WASHINGTON

The son of US president-elect Donald Trump’s national security adviser — who has pushed wild conspiracy theories on social media — has been dismissed from the president-elect’s transition team, US vice president-elect Mike Pence confirmed on Tuesday.

“Mike Flynn Jr is no longer associated with general Flynn’s efforts or with the transition team and we’re focused eyes forward,” Pence told CNN, saying the younger Flynn had been helping his father with scheduling and other administrative work.

The ouster of 33-year-old Michael G. Flynn, son of retired Lieutenant General Michael Flynn — who was tapped last month for the powerful national security adviser role — came after he made controversial statements about an armed man’s weekend attack at a popular pizza restaurant in Washington.

Edgar Maddison Welch, 28, said he was investigating online “reports” that Comet Ping Pong was at the center of a pedophile ring linked to US Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton.

No one was hurt after Welch fired off a round from his AR-15 assault rifle.

Police quickly arrested him, discovering two more weapons, and said he had told them he drove up from North Carolina to personally investigate “Pizzagate.”

Michael G. Flynn said on Twitter that “Until #Pizzagate proven to be false, it’ll remain a story.”

He also retweeted the comments of others promoting the fake stories about the restaurant.

The incident raised questions about Lieutenant General Flynn. He had not commented publicly on the Comet incident, but in early November he tied Clinton to pedophile rings in a tweet of his own.

“U decide — NYPD [New York Police Department] Blows Whistle on New Hillary Emails: Money Laundering, Sex Crimes w Children, etc...MUST READ!” he wrote ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

He also provided a link to a related fake news story.