Cambodia legislator gets pardon, makes return to parliament

Reuters, PHNOM PENH

The leader of Cambodia’s opposition party yesterday returned to parliament after receiving a royal pardon, a move that could ease a year of political tension in the Southeast Asian country.

The opposition has complained that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s ruling party has launched a crackdown in a bid to intimidate critics before a general election in 2018.

Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) acting president Kem Sokha said he would work with Hun Sen and his Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) to end disputes.

Kem Sokha was sentenced to five months in prison in September after failing to appear in court over a case against two lawmakers from his party.

He had been holed up at CNRP headquarters in the capital, Phnom Penh, since May to avoid arrest, and he received a royal pardon at Hun Sen’s request last week.

Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia with an iron fist for 30 years, congratulated Kem Sokha on his appointment as the parliament’s minority leader yesterday and said he looked forward to working with the opposition leader.

“He’s my dialogue partner to discuss national issues,” Hun Sen told parliament.

Kem Sokha urged politicians to end their rhetoric.

“What we need to do further is to find a national agreement so that our country can progress,” he said.

Cambodian opposition leader Sam Rainsy, who lives abroad in exile, said on Twitter that he remained the minority leader in parliament.

Hun Sen’s strategy appears to drive a bigger wedge between the two opposition leaders by allowing Kem Sokha the space to assume more formal leadership, while blocking Sam Rainsy’s return, Economist Intelligence Unit regional lead analyst Miguel Chanco said.