Agencies

ARGENTINA

Trumpeter dies after beating

A trumpeter has died after being badly beaten during a concert he was giving in a cathedral near Buenos Aires, attacked by parents from a preschool where he had allegedly molested children, a priest said on Monday. Marcelo Fabian Pecollo, a music teacher and trumpeter with the Moron city orchestra, was sentenced in 2010 to 30 years in prison for molesting five preschool children. He was freed in 2014 after a sentence reduction. The attack took place on Oct. 30 at the cathedral in Moron, a Buenos Aires suburb. The group of parents barged into the cathedral yelling: “There is a pedophile and a rapist in the church and he is playing in this orchestra.” Pecollo, 42, tried to get away, but the group caught up with him and beat him, including one parent who hit the man with his own trumpet, according to witnesses. “When I arrived, those people were leaving,” priest Jorge Oesterheld told local media. “He was in a coma and died on Friday.”

CHILE

Extradition request cleared

The Supreme Court has ruled the government can file an extradition request to the US for two former secret police agents wanted for a 1976 car bombing in Washington that killed a former Chilean ambassador and a US citizen. In a unanimous decision, the court on Monday said that the Foreign Ministry should begin the procedures needed to seek the extradition of US citizen Michael Townley and Chilean Armando Fernandez Larios. They served under former president Augusto Pinochet’s 1973-1990 term. The decision comes after a request by Judge Mario Carroza who specializes in human rights crimes. The attack killed former envoy Orlando Letelier and US citizen Ronni Moffitt. Moffitt’s husband was an aide to Letelier and was also in the car, but survived the bombing on Sept. 21, 1976.

COLOMBIA

Child rape protested

Hundreds of angry Colombians are taking to the streets to protest the kidnapping and rape of a seven-year-old girl found strangled in an upper-class Bogota apartment. Police on Monday said that security cameras captured the moment the girl was snatched while playing outside her home in a poor neighborhood by a man driving a truck. As many as 40 children are raped every day in Colombia. However, the killing has resonated because of the huge class divide separating the girl and the alleged perpetrator, an architect from one of Bogota’s wealthiest neighborhoods. A group of 50 protesters shouting “rapist” and “murderer” spent the day outside the clinic where the suspect allegedly checked himself in for a cocaine overdose. A much-larger candlelight vigil was held in a plaza.

EL SALVADOR

Former minister accused

The congress has voted to strip a former defense minister of immunity from prosecution, so he can be faced with accusations he used his position for arms trafficking. Jose Atilio Benitez Parada is currently the country’s ambassador to Germany. He said he has returned to El Salvador to face the charges and contends he is being treated like a criminal on the word of a protected witness. Prosecutors allege Benitez trafficked weapons from the military’s armories and instructed subordinates to register arms that were later sold. Prosecutors said Benitez committed the crimes first as a vice defense minister and later as minister of defense during the 2009-2014 administration of President Mauricio Funes.