North Carolina governor defeated in re-election bid

AP, DURHAM, North Carolina

North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory on Monday conceded the governor’s race, clearing the way for Democrat Roy Cooper to be declared the winner about four weeks after the Nov. 8 election.

The win by Cooper, the state’s outgoing attorney general, gives Democrats an important consolation prize after a disappointing election across the country.

However, Republicans retain super majorities in both legislative chambers.

In a video message from his office posted to YouTube, McCrory said: “Despite continued questions that should be answered regarding the voting process, I personally believe that the majority of our citizens have spoken, and we now should do everything we can to support the 75th governor of North Carolina, Roy Cooper.”

McCrory, who became the first sitting North Carolina governor elected to a four-year term to lose a re-election bid, was weighed down by a series of divisive laws he signed, including House Bill 2.

That law limited LGBT rights and directed transgender people to use restrooms in schools and government buildings corresponding to the sex listed on their birth certificates.

BUSINESSES FLED

It led to companies, sports organizations and entertainers pulling their business from the state, costing hundreds of jobs and millions of US dollars in spending.

With appeals drying up and postelection counts padding Cooper’s narrow lead, McCrory announced he was giving up after Durham County elections workers were nearing completion of a state-ordered recount of 94,000 votes there after technical troubles on election night related to tabulation machines.

The completed recount showed Cooper gaining six additional votes and McCrory none compared to their election night tallies.

McCrory, who won the office by a comfortable margin four years ago, was unable to generate the same voter support that lifted Republicans US president-elect Donald Trump and Richard Burr to victory in the state.

With all 100 counties now completing their counts, unofficial results posted by the State Board of Elections showed Cooper leading McCrory by slightly more than the 10,000 votes needed to avoid an automatic recount.

The state board still must officially certify the results, likely on Friday.