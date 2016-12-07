Race to replace John Key grows to three ministers

Reuters, WELLINGTON

At least three senior ministers yesterday joined the race to replace New Zealand Prime Minister John Key, a day after Key stunned the nation by resigning to spend more time with his family, with New Zealand Minister of Finance Bill English seen as the front-runner.

English, who is also deputy leader of the ruling center-right National Party, announced his candidacy, as did Minister of Health Jonathan Coleman and Minister of Police Judith Collins.

Other contenders might yet still emerge before the party holds a caucus meeting on Monday next week to vote for a new leader.

English, who has been endorsed by Key, is seen as best placed to win, but some analysts felt Coleman stood a chance.

“It’s Bill English’s to lose, in the sense that there’s such a strong endorsement and essentially direction from Key that it’s very difficult for the caucus to outright repudiate the prime minister’s preference,” said Jon Johansson, a political scientist at Wellington’s Victoria University.

Several Cabinet members, including Minister of Immigration Michael Woodhouse and Minister for Primary Industries Nathan Guy, have declared their support for English.

Other potential candidates include Minister for Economic Development Steven Joyce, Minister of Local Government Paula Bennett and Minister of Transport Simon Bridges.

“I can see fantastic opportunities for stronger economic performance, for spreading the benefits of growth for more New Zealanders... I am a candidate for leadership,” English told reporters after a caucus meeting in New Zealand’s distinctive “Beehive” parliament building in the capital, Wellington.

National elections are not expected until late next year.

A recent UMR survey of voters pegged English as the favorite to replace Key on 21 percent, followed by Joyce on 16 percent, Bennett on 11 percent and Collins on 6 percent.