Third coal mine blast in one week traps 11 men

AP, BEIJING

A gas explosion has trapped 11 Chinese coal miners underground, in the latest in a string of deadly accidents striking the industry after 53 miners were killed in two similar blasts last week.

Xinhua news agency reported that the explosion Monday night occurred at a mine in Hubei Province. It did not provide details on what caused the blast.

A person answering the telephone at the local production safety office declined to answer questions, and then hung up.

It was the third major mining accident in one week for China, the world’s top producer and consumer of coal, where such deadly events occur frequently despite a stated public commitment to improving worker safety.

A drive to boost training and technology has significantly reduced the carnage of the past decade, but demand for the fuel continues to provide incentives to cut corners in order to rush production.

State media announced the firings of safety officials after Saturday’s blast in Inner Mongolia that killed 32, and the arrests of mine operators after 21 miners were found dead in Heilongjiang Province.

Government economic planners facing rising energy prices ahead of winter responded in October by lifting a cap on the number of coal production days for “efficient” producers.

Officials this year said they would shut down more than 1,000 underperforming mines, though hundreds of new coal plants are also under construction and unlicensed coal operations operate throughout the country.