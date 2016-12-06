Agencies

AUSTRALIA

UN expert opposes reform

A UN expert on racism yesterday urged the government not to water down hate speech prohibitions, as bigots and extremists become more vocal. UN Special Rapporteur on Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance Mutuma Ruteere joined the debate surrounding the Racial Discrimination Act at the end of a week-long fact-finding mission. The government had planned to amend Section 18C of the act, which prohibits offending someone on the basis of race, color or ethnicity, but shelved those plans at the insistence of Muslim leaders in the interests of forging closer community cooperation against extremists. However, several conservative lawmakers have argued that the law unreasonably restricts freedom of speech and want the 21-year-old section scrapped. Ruteere said the section “presents an interesting and useful balance” between freedom of speech and protecting minorities.

INDIA

Jayalalithaa has heart attack

The life of Tamil Nadu leader Jayalalithaa Jayaraman hung in the balance yesterday after she went into cardiac arrest, drawing large crowds to the hospital where doctors were fighting to save the hugely popular former actress. Jayalalithaa went into cardiac arrest on Sunday night, her condition deteriorating sharply after her admission with a severe respiratory ailment in September, the Chennai-based Apollo Hospital said. Jayalalithaa remains hugely popular, despite being jailed more than once for corruption. She has no obvious successor — during her latest illness, her picture was put on the chair at the head of the table at state Cabinet meetings. Police were deployed in large numbers in case emotional crowds of devoted supporters reacted strongly to further developments. Supporters have been known to commit suicide in the past in reaction to bad news.

JAPAN

Abe hopes for peace treaty

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yesterday said that he hopes for progress in peace treaty talks with Russia, but that the decades-old issue cannot be settled in one meeting. Abe said he wants to discuss the issue candidly with Russian President Vladimir Putin when he visits Japan on Dec. 15-16. Abe has been betting that his close ties with Putin and the lure of Japanese investment in fields from medical technology to energy could ease progress in the dispute over four islands seized by Russia at the end of World War II. The feud over the Northern Territories, known as the Southern Kuriles in Russia, has kept Tokyo and Moscow from signing a peace treaty formally ending their conflict. Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov over the weekend said it would be difficult to close the gap in positions over a peace treaty and the territorial dispute.

VIETNAM

Flooding leaves 13 dead

Floods from torrential rains have killed 13 people in the nation’s central region, with more rain forecast for the area. Local disaster officials yesterday said that floods since late last month have killed six people in Binh Dinh Province and three in Quang Nam Province. The floods have largely receded, they said. The government said in a report that another four died in Quang Ngai Province. The floods damaged the region’s infrastructure, agriculture and livestock, it said. The report said a cold spell from the north is expected to bring heavy rains to the region starting yesterday. The region has suffered two bouts of floods since October, killing nearly 50 people.