Ashes of Fidel Castro entombed in private service

AP, SANTIAGO, Cuba

A wooden box containing former Cuban president Fidel Castro’s ashes on Sunday was placed by his brother and successor into the side of a granite boulder that has become Cuba’s only official monument to the charismatic bearded rebel who seized control of a US-allied Caribbean island and transformed it into a western outpost of Soviet-style communism that he ruled with absolute power for nearly a half century.

The private, early-morning ceremony was attended by members of Castro’s family, the ruling Politburo of the single-party system he founded and Latin American leaders who installed closely allied leftist governments in Venezuela, Bolivia, Nicaragua and Brazil.

After nine days of fervent national mourning and wall-to-wall homages to Castro on state-run media, the government barred independent coverage of the funeral, releasing a handful of photographs and brief descriptions of the ceremony later in the day.

The ceremony began at 6:39am when the military caravan bearing Castro’s remains in a flag-draped cedar coffin left the Plaza of the Revolution in the eastern city of Santiago. Thousands of people lined the route to Santa Ifigenia cemetery, waving Cuban flags and shouting “Long live Fidel!”

The ashes were delivered to Castro’s younger brother and successor, Cuban President Raul Castro, who wore his olive general’s uniform as he placed the remains into a niche in the enormous grey boulder that will serve as the tomb.

The niche was sealed with a marble plaque emblazed with the name “Fidel” in gold letters.

The tomb stands to the side of a memorial to the rebel soldiers killed in an attack that Castro led on Santiago’s Moncada barracks on July 26, 1953, and in front of the mausoleum of Cuban national hero Jose Marti.

As the funeral ended, martial music could be heard outside the cemetery, where Ines de la Rosa was among the mourners gathered. She said she would have liked to watch the interment on television, but “we understand how they as a family also need a bit of privacy.”

The decision to keep the final farewell private came the morning after Raul Castro announced that Cuba would prohibit the naming of streets and monuments after his brother, and bar statues of the former leader and revolutionary icon, in keeping with his desire to avoid a cult of personality.