US Army engineers deny pipeline permit

Reuters , CANNON BALL, North Dakota, and WASHINGTON

The US Army Corps of Engineers on Sunday said it turned down a permit for a controversial pipeline project running through North Dakota, in a victory for Native Americans and climate activists who have protested against the project for months.

A celebration erupted at the main protest camp in Cannon Ball, North Dakota, where the Standing Rock Sioux tribe and others have been protesting against the 1,885km Dakota Access Pipeline.

However, it might prove to be a short-lived victory because US president-elect Donald Trump has said he supports the project. Trump takes over from US President Barack Obama on Jan. 20 and policy experts believe he could reverse the decision if he wanted to.

The line, owned by Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners LP, had been complete except for a segment planned to run under Lake Oahe, a reservoir formed by a dam on the Missouri River. That stretch required an easement from federal authorities. The Obama administration delayed a decision on the permit twice in an effort to consult further with the tribe.

“The Army will not grant an easement to cross Lake Oahe at the proposed location based on the current record,” a statement from the US Army said.

Army Assistant Secretary for Civil Works Jo-Ellen Darcy said in a statement that the decision was based on a need to explore alternate routes for the pipeline, although it remained unclear what those alternatives would be.

Energy Transfer Partners and its partner Sunoco Logistics blasted the decision in a statement, calling it the “latest in a series of overt and transparent political actions” by the Obama administration. They said they were committed to seeing the project completed without rerouting the line.

Protesters have said the US$3.8 billion project could contaminate the water supply and damage sacred tribal lands.

“I hope they follow through here with this. They haven’t been following the law all along. So we’ll see — but this is a victory today for our people and our water,” said Native American Gerad Kipp, 44, an irrigation engineer from Missoula, Montana.

Standing Rock Chairman Dave Archambault II thanked activists for their support in the protest effort.

“The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and all of Indian Country will be forever grateful to the Obama administration for this historic decision,” he said in a statement. “We want to thank everyone who played a role in advocating for this cause. We thank the tribal youth who initiated this movement.”

Protest organizers had for months argued that crossing the Missouri River adjacent to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation presented a danger to their water source.

Protests grew over the months, with hundreds of veterans flocking to the camp in recent days to stand against what they said were aggressive law enforcement tactics.

Activists at the camp on Sunday were seen hugging each other and letting out Native American war cries, but many remained wary, knowing that Trump has voiced support for the line.

“It’s not a 100 percent victory. But I think the people who’ve been here for almost eight months have earned the right to be excited today,” said Eryn Wise, 26, an organizer with International Indigenous Youth Council.

North Dakota US Representative Kevin Cramer and US Senator John Hoeven, both Republicans who favor the line, blasted the decision, saying it “violates the rule of law and fails to resolve the issue.”