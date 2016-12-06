Predawn Pakistan hotel fire kills 11, injures 75: police

AFP, KARACHI, Pakistan

A predawn inferno at a four-star hotel in Karachi yesterday killed 11 people and wounded 75, police said, with desperate guests jumping from windows and scrambling down knotted bedsheets to escape.

The blaze at the Regent Plaza Hotel in the center of the port megacity broke out when many guests were still asleep, with a lack of fire alarms and emergency exits leaving many trapped in their rooms.

At least two Pakistani international cricketers were among the guests, one-dayers Sohaib Maqsood and Hammad Azam, although they were not believed to be seriously injured.

“The hotel had no fire safety system and no fire exit to evacuate people, they had no fire alarm,” Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar told reporters at the site.

“Trapped people showed courage and made ropes of bed sheets and came out one by one, many people have been injured,” hotel guest Saeed ur Rehman told reporters.

Guests were left helpless for hours, he said.

Police have said it took up to three hours to bring the fire under control.

“We have received 11 dead bodies and 75 injured, four women were among the dead,” Semi Jamali, a doctor at Karachi’s Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre, told reporters.

Many of the injured had suffered from smoke inhalation or suffocated, but others had cuts or fractures sustained as they leaped from the eight-story hotel’s upper floors to safety, Jamali said.

Some trapped by the spreading blaze had knotted bedsheets together in a desperate attempt to climb out from their rooms.

Karachi Police Senior Superintendent Saqib Memon confirmed the death toll and said the cause of the fire was not clear, and an investigation has been launched.