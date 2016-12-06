Activists set off to intercept whalers

AFP, SYDNEY

Two ships have left Australia bound for the Antarctic Ocean to confront a Japanese whaling fleet in an annual high-seas battle, environmentalist group Sea Shepherd said yesterday.

The organization’s flagship Steve Irwin departed for Antarctic waters, along with new fast patrol vessel Ocean Warrior, built with financial support from the Dutch, British and Swedish lotteries.

Ocean Warrior has a powerful water cannon and is capable of outrunning the whalers, which a Japanese Fisheries Agency official said would be protected by a fleet of patrol boats.

“Sea Shepherd has engaged in repeated acts of sabotage over the years. Those actions threaten the lives of Japanese crew members and we cannot tolerate it,” said the official, who declined to give his name.

Japan has sought court action to halt the anti-whaling campaigns, saying the activists ram their ships, snare propellers with ropes and harass crew with paint and stink bombs.

Sea Shepherd is embarking on its 11th campaign to disrupt the hunt, with the Japanese fleet having set sail on Nov. 18 in defiance of a worldwide moratorium on commercial whaling and international opposition.

“It’s time that Japan respected the International Court of Justice ... and the global moratorium on commercial whaling and ended their so-called scientific lethal hunting of whales off the Antarctic coast,” Sea Shepherd Australia chief Jeff Hansen said.

Japan is a signatory to the International Whaling Commission’s moratorium in force since 1986, but it uses a provision allowing for whales to be killed for the purposes of scientific research.

Tokyo says it is trying to prove the whale population is large enough to sustain a return to commercial hunting for a traditional source of food, but the meat from its scientific research still ends up on dinner tables.

In 2014, the UN court ordered Tokyo to end the Antarctic hunt, saying it found permits issued by Japan were “not for purposes of scientific research.”

After the ruling, Japan canceled its 2014-2015 hunt, only to resume it the following year under a new program with a reduced target catch number — saying the fresh plan is genuinely scientific.