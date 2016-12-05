Agencies

CZECH REPUBLIC

Napoleonic battle re-enacted

More than 1,000 history buffs gathered on Saturday for a re-enactment of the Battle of Austerlitz, in which Napoleon crushed the Austrian and Russian armies in 1805. “We have soldiers from about 12 countries of the world, including Austria, France, Russia, but also Belgium, Italy or Poland,” organizer Miroslav Jandora said. On Dec. 2, 1805, Napoleon’s army took its rivals by surprise after feigning reluctance to fight the two armies near Austerlitz, modern day Slavkov, a town about 200km southeast of Prague. The 71,000 soldiers of Napoleon’s Grande Armee beat the 91,000 men of the combined Russian and Austrian armies in less than six hours. Considered Napoleon’s finest tactical masterpiece, the “Battle of the Three Emperors” left 28,000 dead. “Every year we re-enact a part of the battle. This year we are doing the fight for the Prace Heights, the crucial part of the battle,” Jandora said.

NORWAY

Government avoids collapse

Norway’s right-wing government narrowly avoided collapse on Saturday after a last-minute deal was agreed in negotiations for next year’s budget, which had threatened to bring down the ruling coalition, media reports said. Prime Minister Erna Solberg’s minority government had until today to secure majority support from its centrist allies in parliament, the Christian Democrats and Liberals, to pass its 2017 finance bill. However, a solution was found after talks stretched into the weekend, according to leading daily Aftenposten, public broadcaster NRK and the tabloid VG, citing sources close to the government. Saturday’s compromise included an extra 6 billion kroner (US$715 million) for climate and environmental measures, family policy, education and research and rail transport, according to media.

SPAIN

Refugees rescued at sea

Authorities said 92 refugees traveling in five makeshift boats were rescued off the country’s coast on Saturday, as an increasing number of migrants seek to reach Europe via the country. Among those rescued were 63 people from sub-Saharan Africa, officials said without specifying their nationalities, and 29 Algerians. Most of the refugees were taken to the port of Malaga, following a “complicated” rescue operation in rough seas about 49 nautical miles (91km) from the coast, a maritime rescue official said. The group included three women and a child, as well as a boy who had to be hospitalized after suffering from hypothermia. Also on Saturday, authorities stopped 22 refugees hiding in a truck who were trying to enter Melilla, a Spanish enclave in north Africa that, along with another enclave called Ceuta, are the only land borders between Africa and the EU.

UNITED STATES

Man caught stealing mail

A Florida man is being accused of being a Christmas Grinch after authorities said he broke into a post office and tried to steal packages. Francis Keller, 56, was arrested by the Boynton Beach Police Department and charged with burglary. Police said they found him inside a post office work room using scissors to open packages. Police said Keller, a former postal employee for 30 years, gained entry using an old security code for the door. Authorities also said Keller was extremely intoxicated when he was found beside a cart full of open packages. According to police, he told officers he was planning to steal valuable items to buy crack. Records show Keller was being held in the Palm Beach County jail.