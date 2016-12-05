Brazil mourns crash victims at packed stadium wake

Reuters, CHAPECO, Brazil

A downpour on Saturday drenched thousands of mourners in Chapeco, Brazil, as they grieved over 50 caskets flown overnight to the stadium of the local Chapecoense soccer team, which was all but wiped out in an air crash on Monday last week in Colombia.

An arena filled with banners and team faithful donning its green and white colors served as an open-air wake for locals. Just a week ago, they were braced to celebrate the plucky squad, which had ascended from minor leagues in recent years to reach the final of a major South American tournament.

Instead, they looked on as air force troops, after unloading the bodies from cargo aircraft, ferried the caskets to makeshift tents erected on the team’s soggy home turf, where victims’ families sat in sorrow.

‘SAINT PETER CRYING’

Brazilian President Michel Temer, who flew in from the capital, Brasilia, at dawn to receive the caskets at a Chapeco airfield, bestowed posthumous honors on the deceased athletes.

“This event, as you know, shook the whole country,” Temer told reporters before making the short drive to the stadium, where he remained silent for the rest of the emotional tribute. “This rain must be Saint Peter crying.”

The disaster, which killed 71 passengers and crew, shocked soccer fans the world over and plunged Brazil into mourning. A BAe146 regional airliner operated by Bolivian charter company LAMIA had radioed that it was running out of fuel before smashing into a hillside outside Medellin, Colombia.

Only six people survived, including just three members of the club, en route to the Copa Sudamericana final, the biggest game in its history.

Earlier on Saturday, the bodies of eight journalists who also died in the crash arrived in Rio de Janeiro.

Victims’ families in recent days have been outraged by reports that the plane, which circled for 16 minutes while another aircraft emergency landed, had barely enough fuel for the flight.

‘DRASTIC MEASURES’

Bolivian President Evo Morales has pledged to take “drastic measures” to determine the cause.

Bolivia has suspended LAMIA’s operating license and replaced the national aviation authority’s management.

In Chapeco, a small agricultural city, dozens of fans kept vigil overnight at the stadium, where an impromptu shrine swelled with fresh flowers and handmade posters.

By Saturday afternoon, thousands more gathered, cheering and applauding as the caskets arrived. Visitors from other parts of Brazil joined locals, waving flags of other teams in solidarity.

The ceremony, at times solemn and at times raucous, was “as informal as formality would allow,” said an announcer, thanking those who packed the 20,000 capacity stadium to chant and sing in breaks between speeches, tributes and prayers.

Fans said the tragedy was especially painful for locals who not only saw players on the field, but on the streets and in apartment buildings of a city of just 200,000 people.

Among dignitaries in attendance was Gianni Infantino, president of world soccer governing body FIFA.

“There are no words that can diminish the suffering,” he said in a brief speech.

In response to outpourings of support from soccer fans and clubs around the globe, Chapecoense hung a huge black banner from the outer wall of its stadium.

“We looked for one word to thank all the kindness and we found many,” it read, followed by the words “thank you” in more than a dozen languages.