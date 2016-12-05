FEATURE: Small, rural snake-catching tribe saving lives across India with vital antivenom

AFP, CHENGALPATTU, India

A small scythe, a crowbar and a bundle of canvas bags are all that Kali and Vedan carry when they venture into the fields of southern India to catch some of the world’s deadliest snakes.

Their skills, passed from generation to generation of the Irula tribe they belong to, are crucial for the production of antivenom in a country with the world’s highest number of deaths from snake bites.

Since it began in the 1970s, the Irula snake catchers’ cooperative on the outskirts of the southern city of Chennai has revolutionized the treatment of snake bites in India, enabling it to produce enough antivenom to supply hospitals across the country.

It also provides much-needed income for the Irula, one of the region’s most deprived groups, who used to hunt snakes and sell the skins, but lost their livelihood overnight when India banned the practice in 1972.

Kali learned the intricate skill of tracking and then catching snakes from his father, whose abilities were renowned in the small community.

Now the 36-year-old uses those same skills to catch snakes for the cooperative, which keeps them for a month under license from the government and harvests their venom before returning them to nature.

This month he is tasked with catching the saw-scaled and Russell’s vipers — two of India’s four deadliest snake varieties — under the quota system the cooperative uses to ensure it harvests the right quantity of venom.

Within 20 minutes of starting the search in rice fields less than a kilometer from a busy highway, he has spotted a tiny snake concealed under the bark of a fence post, its brown markings barely visible against the wood.

Minutes later his partner Vedan has expertly maneuvered the slithering creature with his bare hands into a canvas bag, which he secures with a tight knot and slings into a plastic shopping basket.

“It’s an adult female saw-scaled viper, one of the most venomous snakes,” said Kali, who like many Indians goes by only one name. “In winter they like to hide in tree bark, that’s how we found it.”

Kali is to be paid 300 rupees (US$4.41) for the viper under a tariff system that rises to 2,500 rupees for a cobra.

Sometimes he gets lucky and finds a snake quickly; other times he will go for days without a catch, but the money is good, and unlike him, Kali’s children are able to attend school regularly.

The cooperative, which was established by the American conservationist Rom Whitaker and is now controlled by state authorities, will keep the snake for a month and harvest its venom four times.

Nonlethal amounts of venom from four snake species are injected into horses, which then produce antigens that are used to make antivenom for all bites.

That is the only reliable treatment for a human bitten by a venomous snake, although the Irula also use herbal treatments that they say give them more time to reach a hospital.

India has 244 snake species and the four most venomous — the cobra, krait, Russell’s viper and saw-scaled viper — are found throughout the country.

Experts said thousands of people die every year from snakebites in India, still a predominately rural economy where farmers run the risk of being bitten every time they go into their fields.

Government figures showed just a few recorded cases every year, but most go unreported because victims never reach hospitals and a 2011 study put the number of annual deaths at about 46,000.