Thousands hold rally in Jakarta calling for unity

AP, JAKARTA

Tens of thousands of Indonesians yesterday rallied in the center of the capital, Jakarta, calling for tolerance and unity after massive protests by conservative Muslims against the city’s minority Christian governor.

The crowds filled a major traffic circle in the heart of the city and sprawled into its main thoroughfares.

The demonstrators waved “We Are Indonesia” signs and a giant red-and-white national flag was held aloft by hundreds of people.

The capital of Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim nation, has been rocked in the past month by two major protests against Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (鍾萬學), who is being prosecuted for alleged blasphemy.

The movement against Basuki, who is the first ethnic Chinese and the first Christian in half a century to be governor of Jakarta, has raised communal tensions and challenged Indonesia’s reputation for practicing a moderate brand of Islam.

A demonstration against Basuki on Friday drew at least 200,000 people. An anti-Basuki protest on Nov. 4 attracted at least 100,000 people and turned violent, leaving one dead and dozens of protesters and police injured.

Muslim groups are demanding Basuki’s immediate arrest.

Police have said his detention is not necessary and have called for the legal process to be respected.

Yesterday’s rally coincided with a weekly car-free morning in Jakarta, when a central artery of the city is handed over to pedestrians for a few hours.

Police estimated that about 30,000 people turned up, Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono said.

Organizers called it the “Parade of Indonesian Culture” and it featured traditional dances from Sabang in western Aceh to Merauke in eastern Papua.

National leaders of political parties under the pro-government coalition behind Indonesian President Joko Widodo, an ally of Basuki, delivered short speeches on the importance of keeping the ethnically diverse nation united.

“We have to fight to materialize the aims of our independence. That will not happen if we are scattered, blaspheming, humiliating each other and no longer trust each other,” National Democratic Party chairman Surya Paloh said from the main stage.

“Our main enemies are stupidity and poverty. Therefore, we ask the current government to work harder and always consistently with the people’s aspirations,” Paloh said.

Blasphemy is a criminal offense in Indonesia and punishable by up to five years in prison.