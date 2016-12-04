Agencies

CHINA

Miners confirmed dead

Twenty-one miners who were trapped for four days after an explosion hit their unlicensed coal mine have been confirmed dead, and four people have been arrested in connection with the disaster, Xinhua news agency reported yesterday. Among the four suspects are the mine owner and three managers, the emergency rescue headquarters said in a statement carried by Xinhua. One miner is missing in the city of Qitaihe in Heilongjiang Province, and the rest of the bodies were retrieved on Friday night, Xinhua said. The nation is the world’s top producer and consumer of coal, and government officials have made a commitment to shutting down unlicensed mines in an attempt to improve safety. Although the cause of the blast has not yet been identified, such incidents usually occur when unventilated coal gas is ignited by a spark or open flame.

CHINA

Manila relations touted

The nation’s success at turning around relations with the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte show the “conspiracies” of certain countries to stir up trouble in the South China Sea have been defeated, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said yesterday. In July, the Philippines won a case at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague challenging China’s sovereignty claims in the South China Sea, which infuriated China. However, Duterte has sought to turn foe to friend, visiting Beijing in October, largely putting aside the dispute. Speaking at an academic forum, Wang said Duterte’s visit signalled an important improvement in ties. “This marks the return of the South China Sea issue to the correct track of resolution via dialogue and consultation, and means the conspiracies of relevant countries to use the South China Sea issue to disorder the region have been thoroughly broken,” he said. Wang did not name any countries, but China has frequently blamed the US and its allies in the region like Japan and Australia for interfering in the South China Sea.

THAILAND

Fire suspect arrested

A Pakistani man suspected of starting a devastating factory fire in Karachi four years ago that killed 255 people has been arrested in the capital, Bangkok police said yesterday. Abdul Rehman, 46, was detained at a hotel in the Nana red-light district area of the capital on Friday evening, the nation’s Interpol chief said. “Thai Interpol tracked this suspect following an arrest warrant sought by the Pakistani authorities,” Major General Apichart Suriboonya told reproters. “He will be repatriated as soon as Pakistan is ready,” he added. Apichart said Rehman was suspected of being part of a criminal gang that was extorting the owners of a Karachi garment factory. The gang burned down the factory when the owners refused to pay 7 million baht (US$196,549), he said. The fire at the Ali Enterprises factory in September 2012 was one of Pakistan’s worst industrial disasters. A judicial probe into the blaze was damning, pointing to a lack of emergency exits, poor safety training for workers, the packing in of machinery and the failure of government inspectors to spot any of these faults. Initially the fire was believed to be an accident. A murder case was registered against the factory owners, but it never came to trial. Earlier this year police said they believed an extortion gang was behind the blaze, naming Abdul Rehman as the suspect who allegedly lit the fire.