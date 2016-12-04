Jury still out in ex-South Carolina cop’s trial

Reuters, CHARLESTON, South Carolina

Jurors in South Carolina weighing homicide charges against a white former policeman who fatally shot a fleeing black motorist last year are to resume deliberations tomorrow after earlier declaring they were deadlocked, with one panelist holding out against a conviction.

On Friday, their third day of deliberations, the jurors twice informed the judge that they were unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the murder case against former-North Charleston patrolman Michael Slager, 35.

His shooting of 50-year-old Walter Scott after a traffic stop in April last year was captured in a bystander’s cellphone video, and intensified debate in the US over racial bias by police.

Jurors first indicated they were stuck on Friday afternoon.

Judge Clifton Newman told them they had a duty “to make every reasonable effort to reach a unanimous verdict” and instructed them to continue their deliberations.

The foreman, who is the only black person on the panel of 12, later said an impasse remained with one juror in disagreement with all the others.

The holdout juror, who the foreman identified as someone other than himself, presented Newman with a rare note explaining his position.

“I cannot in good conscience consider a guilty verdict,” the juror wrote. “At the same time, my heart does not want to tell the Scott family that the man who killed their son, brother and father is innocent,” the juror added.

However, jurors afterward said further deliberation could prove fruitful if the judge provided more explanation of the law. They agreed to return tomorrow and try again to reach a consensus.

Newman said he would declare a mistrial if no verdict was reached and retry the case later with a different jury.

Last year, two juries deadlocked on a murder charge against a white former Eutawville, South Carolina, police chief accused of killing a black man in 2011 after an argument about a traffic ticket issued to the man’s daughter.

In the case against Slager, prosecutors charged him with murder, but jurors have the option of finding him guilty of voluntary manslaughter if they decide Slager killed Scott in the heat of passion after provocation rather than with malice.

They could acquit Slager if they believe he acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors repeatedly showed the video in court, saying the footage proved Slager was not in danger when he fired eight shots at the fleeing Scott, hitting him with five bullets.