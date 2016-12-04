FEATURE: Bacteria-laden smog report triggers fear then skepticism among Beijingers

NY Times News Service, BEIJING

A report that Beijing’s already notorious smog contained bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes spread through the city last week like pathogens in a pandemic disaster movie.

“Drug-resistant bacteria make people very afraid,” the Beijing Evening News said in an article reposted by the Xinhua news agency after a study by Swedish researchers drew interest during yet another flare-up of hazardous smog.

The study, published in October in the journal Microbiome found antibiotic-resistant genetic material in the smog, but no evidence of live bacteria capable of infecting anyone.

That did not make residents of Beijing feel much better, though.

The actress Zhang Ziyi (章子怡) perhaps best summed up the feelings among many of Beijing’s 22 million residents by writing on a Chinese microblogging site yesterday that the smog made her want to pick up her 11-month-old daughter and fly away.

Zhang said that the smog “made it easier to get sick.”

By Monday, most Chinese news reports speculating about the threat had been taken offline, replaced by articles quoting an unidentified expert from the Beijing Department of Health advising that there was nothing to worry about.

However, to cynical Chinese, accustomed to chronic smog and other health hazards, including melamine in baby milk powder, the use of recycled oil in restaurants and clenbuterol-fed pigs, the censorship and rebuttals merely signaled that there was, perhaps, something to worry about.

“Speechless!” and “Run, here comes an expert!” were two typical comments circulating online, now deleted.

“Hurry and develop a face mask that keeps out harmful bacteria and superbugs,” a user identified as Hengkong chushi wrote in response to an article on Tencent titled: “Officials respond to Beijing’s antibiotic-resistant smog superbugs: No harm to humans.”

“Don’t just say ‘no harm,” another commenter named Sun Rain wrote. “Hurry up and develop new laws and new drugs to fend off a major peril that could develop.”

Though fears of airborne bacteria were unfounded, there is a growing health problem: Antibiotic resistance.

Antibiotics are heavily overprescribed in China, doctors and researchers say.

The study said “very little if anything about risks for acquiring an infection from breathing urban air,” Joakim Larsson, one of the authors of the study, a professor of environmental pharmacology at the University of Gothenburg’s Sahlgrenska Academy and director of its Center for Antibiotic Resistance Research, wrote in an e-mail responding to a request for comment.

In the report, the researchers studied different locations around the world for antibiotic-resistant genes, including the human gut, the skin, wastewater, soil, pharmaceutically polluted sites, and, in an apparent innovation, Beijing smog.

In what they described as “a limited set of deeply sequenced air samples from a Beijing smog event,” they identified about 64 types of antibiotic-resistant genes, making Beijing smog one of two environments with “the largest relative abundance and/or diversity” of antibiotic-resistant genes, including genes with resistance to last-resort antibiotics. The other, already known, is environments polluted by pharmaceutical factories.

“We have studied DNA from bacteria in the air and found a large variety of genes that can make bacteria resistant to antibiotics, including some of the most powerful antibiotics we have,” Larsson wrote in the e-mail. “This was a surprising finding to us, and we think it warrants further studies.”