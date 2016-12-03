Agencies

More fire victims found

Crews discovered the remains of more people as they searched the rubble of wildfires that torched hundreds of homes and businesses near the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, bringing the death toll to 11, officials said on Thursday. Authorities set up a hotline for people to report missing friends and relatives, and after following up on dozens of leads, they said many of those people had been accounted for. They did not say whether they believe anyone else is still missing or may have died. “I think it’s fair to say that the search is winding down,” Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters said. “And hopefully we will not find any more.”

Lyft lift ends in tragedy

Police in New Jersey are searching for a man who they say fatally shot a woman during an attempted robbery of three passengers in a vehicle operating under the ride-hailing service Lyft. Mercer County prosecutors say the incident began when the unknown assailant hopped into the back of the car on Wednesday night in Trenton and demanded the passengers’ money. A gunshot was fired and the suspect fled as the Lyft driver sped off. Police say 27-year-old Amber Dudley was struck in the torso. A woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police have not released the names of the Lyft driver or Dudley’s fellow passengers.

Alert over London pollution

London’s mayor issued air quality alerts across the capital for the first time because of high pollution levels. The alerts were displayed on Thursday at 2,500 bus stop and river pier information signs and at the entrances of all 270 subway stations. Dozens of signs next to the busiest main roads into London instruct drivers to switch engines off when stationary to reduce emissions. The air quality forecast was provided by King’s College London, which said an area of high pressure led to poor pollutant dispersal.

Spacecraft launch fails

A Russian spacecraft carrying tonnes of food, fuel and supplies — but no astronauts — to the International Space Station failed to reach orbit on Thursday and largely burned up in the atmosphere as it fell back down. The Roscosmos space agency reported that a Soyuz rocket carrying the Progress 65 cargo ship successfully lifted off from Kazakhstan. The first six minutes and 22 seconds of the flight proceeded normally, but shortly after the upper stage separated from the core booster, flight telemetry stopped, leaving ground controllers confused about what had happened. Roscosmos later confirmed that the Progress 65 and its cargo had been destroyed.

Torrential rains kill six

Six people, including an eight-day-old baby, were killed when their home was washed away on Thursday by heavy rains in the southern city of Cali. Rescuers pulled three people alive from the collapsed two-story home in a poor neighborhood of the city. Among the dead were five minors including the baby. Heavy rains have been battering several parts of the nation the past few weeks. However, the midday storm on Thursday in Cali was particularly strong and knocked down dozens of trees. Authorities said more than 100 workers were checking to make sure other people were not left homeless or injured.

Bus crash kills 18

Authorities said 18 people have died and two more are in hospital after a passenger bus plunged into a lake in Hubei Province early yesterday morning. The provincial government said on its Web site that two people survived the accident near the city of Ezhou and the bus driver has been detained. Much of central China has been enveloped in thick fog for the past few days, although reports did not say if weather was considered a factor in the accident which left the bus almost entirely submerged. It said an investigation has been opened into the cause.