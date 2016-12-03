Charter airline shut after crash

AFP, MEDELLIN, Colombia

The authorities on Thursday shut down a Bolivian charter airline whose plane ran out of fuel and crashed in the Colombian mountains, killing 71 people, including most of a Brazilian soccer team.

As grieving relatives identified their loved ones and the first body was sent home, a harrowing recording emerged of the pilot’s final minutes seeking to land the plane without fuel.

Bolivia said it had suspended LAMIA’s permit and ordered an investigation into its operations. It also suspended the executive staff of the civil aviation authority and the airports administrator for the duration of the probe.

Investigators are examining pilot error and air traffic control problems as possible factors in Monday night’s crash that killed most of the Chapecoense Real club and 20 journalists traveling with them to a major regional championship match.

Investigators are trying to piece together the last moments of the doomed flight, which slammed into the mountains outside Medellin with 77 people onboard — six of whom survived.

Forensic authorities who identified the bodies said in a statement that the dead included 64 Brazilians, five Bolivians, a Venezuelan and a Paraguayan.

Details of the jet’s terrifying end emerged in an audio recording aired by Colombian media in which the pilot radios frantically that he is out of fuel.

In the recording, pilot Miguel Quiroga contacts the control tower seeking priority to land.

The operator tells him he will have to wait seven minutes for another plane to land first.

“We have a fuel emergency, ma’am, that’s why I am asking you for it at once,” the pilot replies.

Although the timeline was not immediately clear, shortly after, the pilot radios: “Ma’am, Lima-Mike-India 2933 is in total failure, total electrical failure, without fuel.”

The air traffic controller said she has received threats, blaming people “ignorant” of safety regulations, while investigators said it would take at least six months to analyze the black box recorders.