Putin urges stronger ties with US

NY Times News Service, MOSCOW

After an outpouring of euphoria among Russia’s political elite over the victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential elections, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday gave a more measured response in his annual address to the nation, calling for cooperation, but expressing misgivings over some of Trump’s statements about nuclear weapons.

Speaking to an audience of political and economic barons in the St George’s Hall of the Great Kremlin Palace, Putin praised his compatriots for rallying around “patriotic values” and for eschewing the lure of populism.

He said that around the world, “even in the most seemingly affluent countries and stable regions, more and more fractures and conflicts on political, ethnic, religious and social grounds are rising.”

Putin did not mention Trump by name, saying only that Russia wanted to work with the incoming US administration “to normalize and begin to develop bilateral relations on an equal and mutually beneficial basis.”

His comments largely echoed the message he gave Trump in a telephone call soon after the Nov. 8 election, when both men agreed that something needed to be done to improve “the absolutely unsatisfactory state of bilateral relations.”

He also made clear that Russia demanded to be treated as a global power, not the “regional power” that US President Barack Obama described it as in 2014.

“We have a joint responsibility for the provision of international security and stability, for the strengthening of anti-proliferation regimes,” Putin said, referring to efforts to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons.

In another apparent reference to Trump’s campaign statements on nuclear weapons policy, which included assertions that the US arsenal had “fallen way behind” Russia’s and needed to catch up, Putin warned against any attempt by Washington to disrupt what he called the balance of nuclear firepower between the two countries.

“I would like to emphasize that attempts to break strategic parity are extremely dangerous and can lead to a global catastrophe,” Putin said. “This must not be forgotten for a single second.”

Putin’s mixing of pointed reminders of Russia’s status as a nuclear power with a measured expression of hope for an end to the current deep chill in relations with Washington contrasted sharply with the glee expressed by many Russian politicians and commentators after Trump’s election victory.

In the run-up to the election, state-controlled news outlets cast Democratic candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton as a Russophobic hawk and warmonger, while Trump was presented as the candidate who would bring a new and sunny dawn to relations between Moscow and Washington.

Putin, who has repeatedly accused the Obama administration of mollycoddling militant groups, said the US needed to focus on “a real rather than dreamed-up threat” and join Russia in fighting international terrorism.

The “dreamed-up” threat seemed to refer to fear in Washington and many European capitals that Russia has become a menace to security since it seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and supported pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Ignoring US efforts to destroy the Islamic State group, Putin said the problem of international terrorism “is being solved by our servicemen in Syria.”

A new foreign policy doctrine signed by Putin on Thursday underscored the problems with Russia’s relations with the West and set a high bar for any swift easing of tensions. It stressed the gravity of “the serious crisis between Russia and the West” and blamed this on “geopolitical expansion” by NATO and the EU.