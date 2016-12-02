Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Indefinite detention passed

High-risk terror offenders may now be kept in jail even after serving their sentences, under legislation passed yesterday that strengthens laws to tackle the threat posed by extremists. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull flagged the move in July, prompted by the frequency and severity of attacks around the world. It will allow Attorney-General George Brandis to apply for an extension 12 months before a sentence expires. For this to happen, the Supreme Court would need to be satisfied that the offender poses an unacceptable risk of committing a serious terrorism offense if released into the community. The law is similar to arrangements already in place for sex offenders and extremely violent individuals in some states. There would be regular reviews and reassessments.

THAILAND

Accession preparations start

The nation is preparing to welcome a new king with final arrangements scheduled to formalize the accession of Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn to the throne. National Legislative Assembly President Pornpetch Wichitcholchai was to have an audience with the prince yesterday to invite him to become king, a constitutional formality, assembly Vice President Peerasak Porchit said. Pornpetch’s public announcement of the prince’s acceptance, expected last night, would complete the succession process, making the prince King Rama X, the 10th monarch in the Chakri Dynasty. Vajiralongkorn’s father, the much-revered Bhumibol Adulyadej, died on Oct. 13 at age 88 after many years of ill health.

PHILIPPINES

Bomb suspects arrested

Police have captured two local sympathizers of the Islamic State group who allegedly tried to detonate a bomb near the US embassy and prompted authorities to raise a terror alert. National police chief Director-General Ronald de la Rosa yesterday said that the two suspects, who were separately arrested on Wednesday, initially wanted, but failed to detonate the homemade bomb at Rizal Park, their initial target. The bomb, which was designed to explode remotely with the use of a cellphone, also failed to explode near the embassy on Monday in Manila’s tourist and diplomatic section. Police presented the handcuffed suspects at a news conference, where they also announced a terror alert, which means more road security checkpoints would be set up, and possibly more raids on suspected hideouts. The suspects, Rashid Kilala and Jiaher Guinar, belonged to a small militant group called Ansar Al-khilafa Philippines.

FINLAND

No Guggenheim for Helsinki

Helsinki will not follow Bilbao, Spain, and Venice, Italy, in hosting a Guggenheim museum after city councilors finally rejected proposals first made five years ago for a new building on the Finnish capital’s waterfront. The Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation raised the idea for the museum in 2011, but the project faced strong resistance from the start as many Finns coping with an economy in recession and austerity measures considered it a waste of money. Following a five-hour meeting, the Helsinki City Council turned down the plan to build the museum on what is now a car park for the third time, with 53 members voting against a revised proposal and 32 supporting it. Under the revised plan, Helsinki would have paid 80 million euros (US$85 million) and private donors about 66 million euros of the building costs. The government ruled out any state aid for the museum in September due to opposition from the co-ruling nationalist Finns party.