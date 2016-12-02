Moise says he is ready for the tests facing divided Haiti

AP, PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti

The political newcomer chosen to lead deeply divided Haiti for the next five years says he is eager to improve the lives of desperately poor families in the long-neglected countryside and bring steady economic advances to one of the least developed nations in the world.

Haitian president-elect Jovenel Moise, an upbeat entrepreneur, said reviving the economically blighted countryside where almost 80 percent of households farm is one of his major goals.

He described the rural poor as the backbone of his homeland’s fragile economy.

“It’s really important to change the lifestyle of these people,” Moise told reporters.

If the preliminary results withstand challenges by three of his closest rivals in coming weeks, Moise will have earned the presidency with 55 percent of the votes in a field of 27 candidates.

The result is supposed to be certified on Dec. 29 after an electoral tribunal resolves the challenges.

Moise said his priorities focus on agriculture, education, energy reform and foreign investment.

He said he is looking forward to the challenge of building consensus and helping fix a political culture perpetually at war with itself.

“I am working hard to be close with the parliament because there is no way a president can work without deputies, without senators,” he said.

Robert Fatton, a Haitian-born politics professor at the University of Virginia, said that Moise is likely to find governing difficult “if he is unwilling or unable to draw some key adversaries into his regime.”

“The next few weeks and months will be bumpy and will test Jovenel Moise’s statecraft and capacity to move the country in a new and hopeful trajectory,” he said.

Last month’s still-preliminary victory came more than a year after Moise topped an initial presidential vote that was eventually thrown out for alleged fraud, leading to a lengthy period of political limbo.

A businessman from northern Haiti, Moise had never run for office until he was hand-picked to be the Tet Kale Party candidate by outgoing Haitian president Michel Martelly.

Some critics continue to view Moise’s ascent with suspicion, suggesting Martelly is using the candidate as a proxy.

Moise laughed off the criticism, saying it is mostly about the snobbery of political elites in the capital.

“In Haiti, when you come from the countryside, the people here in Port-au-Prince, they think they know everything, but it’s not true and I’m the example. In the countryside you have good people also — with knowledge, with vision, with capacity,” Moise said.