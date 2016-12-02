Breitbart News declares war on Kellogg’s

The Guardian, San Francisco

Right-wing news Web site Breitbart has declared “#WAR” on Kellogg’s, calling for a boycott of the cereal company’s products after they decided to cease advertising on the site.

The Kellogg Co on Tuesday pulled their advertisements from the site, saying that it was not “aligned with our values.”

Recent inflammatory stories include “Birth control makes women unattractive and crazy”; “Data: Young Muslims in the West are a ticking time-bomb” and “Would you rather your child had feminism or cancer?”

“We regularly work with our media-buying partners to ensure our ads do not appear on sites that aren’t aligned with our values as a company,” Kellogg’s spokeswoman Kris Charles said. “We recently reviewed the list of sites where our ads can be placed and decided to discontinue advertising on Breitbart.com. We are working to remove our ads from that site.”

Other companies have pulled advertisements from the site, including Allstate, Nest, EarthLink, Warby Parker, SoFi and the investment group Vanguard. Many did not realize they were advertising on Breitbart because their campaigns are run through automated systems which distribute advertisements across a large network of Web sites.

In response to Kellogg’s statement, Breitbart on Wednesday published a furious attack on the cereal company, saying that the move represents “an escalation in the war by leftist companies ... against conservative customers.”

Editor-in-chief Alexander Marlow called for a boycott of the company’s products, saying: “For Kellogg’s, an American brand, to blacklist Breitbart News in order to placate left-wing totalitarians is a disgraceful act of cowardice.”

Breitbart News, founded in 2007 by conservative commentator Andrew Breitbart, rose swiftly to prominence in the last year as it became what its former chairman Stephen Bannon — now senior adviser to the US president-elect — called “the platform for the alt-right,” a far-right political movement with links to white supremacist organizations.

“They insult our incredibly diverse staff and spit in the face of our 45,000,000 highly engaged, highly perceptive, highly loyal readers, many of whom are Kellogg’s customers,” Marlow said.

“Boycotting Breitbart News for presenting mainstream American ideas is an act of discrimination and intense prejudice,” he added. “If you serve Kellogg’s products to your family, you are serving up bigotry at your breakfast table.”

Kellogg’s decision to pull its advertisements coincided with a campaign by Twitter user Sleeping Giants to pressure firms to drop their advertisements from Breitbart.