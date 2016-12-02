Trump called PM a ‘terrific guy’ in call, Pakistan says

AFP, ISLAMABAD

US president-elect Donald Trump praised Pakistan’s prime minister as a “terrific guy” and offered support for a “fantastic” nation, in an effusive telephone call that baffled many in Islamabad after sharp criticisms in the past.

The government released the candid account, complete with Trump’s trademark language, after Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif telephoned Trump to congratulate him on his election victory. Widely circulated on social media, the statement released late on Wednesday caused surprise given the anti-Muslim rhetoric of the Trump campaign and the president-elect’s past description of the nation as “not our friend.”

It said Trump told the embattled Pakistani leader, who is embroiled in a corruption case, that he has a “very good reputation.”

“You are a terrific guy. You are doing amazing work which is visible in every way. I am looking forward to see you soon. As I am talking to you prime minister, I feel I am talking to a person I have known for long,” Islamabad quoted Trump as saying.

“Your country is amazing with tremendous opportunities. Pakistanis are one of the most intelligent people,” Trump said, according to the statement, while also offering to help solve the nation’s many challenges, which include a violent insurgency. “I am ready and willing to play any role that you want me to play, to address and find solutions to the outstanding problems. It will be an honor and I will personally do it.”

Trump has long been disdainful of Pakistan on social media.

On Jan. 17, 2012, he tweeted: “Get it straight: Pakistan is not our friend. We’ve given them billions and billions of dollars, and what did we get? Betrayal and disrespect — and much worse. #TimeToGetTough.”

Pakistanis have also been suspicious of his relations with India.

The US president-elect courted Indian-American voters in the buildup to the election. He spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month and has met with Indian business leaders since winning the election.