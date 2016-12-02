UN imposes more N Korea sanctions

Reuters, UNITED NATIONS

The UN Security Council imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Wednesday aimed at cutting the Asian nation’s annual export revenue by a quarter in response to Pyongyang’s fifth and largest nuclear test in September.

The 15-member council unanimously adopted a resolution to slash North Korea’s biggest export, coal, by about 60 percent with an annual cap of US$400.9 million, or 7.5 million tonnes.

The US-drafted resolution also bans North Korean copper, nickel, silver and zinc exports — and the sale of statues. Pyongyang is famous for building huge, socialist-style statues which it exports mainly to African nations.

The US was realistic about what the new sanctions on North Korea would achieve, US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power told the council after the vote.

“No resolution in New York will likely, tomorrow, persuade Pyongyang to cease its relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons, but this resolution imposes unprecedented costs on the DPRK [North Korean] regime for defying this council’s demands,” Power said. “In total, this resolution will slash by at least US$800 million per year the hard currency that the DPRK has to fund its prohibited weapons programs, which constitutes a full 25 percent of the DPRK’s entire export revenues.”

That US$800 million is 6.5 times the amount the World Food Programme said it needed this year to fund its North Korean operations.

North Korea needs 5.2 million tonnes of rice annually to meet its stated target of providing people with 573g of rice a day.

A South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said his nation welcomed the new resolution, and would pursue additional unilateral sanctions against North Korea with the US and Japan.

North Korea has been under UN sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile tests. It conducted its latest nuclear test on Sept. 9.

“Sanctions are only as effective as their implementation,” UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told the council. “It is incumbent on all member states of the United Nations to make every effort to ensure that these sanctions are fully implemented.”

China, believed to be the only nation buying North Korean coal, would slash its imports by about US$700 million compared with last year’s sales under the new sanctions, diplomats said.

While China said it is opposed to North Korea’s nuclear tests, Chinese Ambassador to the UN Liu Jieyi (劉結一) accused the US and South Korea of intensifying confrontation with North Korea by scaling up military exercises.

He described the planned US deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense anti-missile system in South Korea as “neither conducive to the realization of the goal of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, nor helpful to the maintenance of peace and stability on the Peninsula.”