Leftist leaders pay tribute to Castro

AFP, HAVANA

Leftist Latin American leaders on Tuesday vowed to carry the torch of former Cuban president Fidel Castro’s revolution at a massive rally in honor of the late Cuban communist icon in Havana.

Hundreds of thousands of people packed the capital’s Revolution Square, chanting “I am Fidel!” across the vast esplanade where Castro gave many of his legendary marathon speeches.

A giant picture of a young, bearded Castro in his guerrilla uniform and rifle hung on the Cuban National Library as his brother and successor, Cuban President Raul Castro, waved at the crowd.

It was the end of two days of tributes in Havana, before Fidel’s ashes were yesterday to be taken on a four-day-long procession across the country.

One after the other, Latin American, African and Caribbean leaders — along with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, the only European leader at the event — lionized the communist leader.

“Mission accomplished, comandante Fidel Castro,” said Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, whose mentor, former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, had a special bond with Castro. “Today it is up to us to raise the flags of independence of the great fatherland, today it is up to us to hold the flag of dignity and freedom of the people.”

Maduro declared that Castro was “totally absolved by history,” in reference to the Cuban leader’s famous phrase “history will absolve me” at a trial following a failed uprising in 1953.

Ecuadoran President Rafael Correa praised Castro’s ideology, telling the crowd: “We will keep fighting for these ideas. We swear!”

Leaders praised Castro in almost religious tones, with Bolivian President Evo Morales saying: “Fidel is not dead... Fidel is more alive than ever, more necessary than ever.”

Raul Castro, 85, spoke last at the rally, thanking the “countless gestures of solidarity and affection from around the world” and ending with the revolutionary battle cry: “Until victory, always!”

However, Castro’s death comes as Latin America’s left is losing ground.

Maduro is facing a deep economic crisis and fighting opposition attempts to hold a recall referendum, while former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff was impeached in August and a conservative took over in Argentina last year.

Castro — who ruled from 1959 until an illness forced him to hand power to Raul in 2006 — died on Friday last week at age 90.

South African President Jacob Zuma hailed Castro as “one of the great heroes of the 20th century,” citing his opposition to apartheid and his deployment of Cuban troops to back Angola’s government against rebels in 1975.

However, several world leaders shunned the tribute, highlighting the divisive legacy of the major Cold War player.

The leaders of Britain, Germany, France, Spain and Canada dispatched others in their place, but even the presidents of friendly nations such as Russia, China and Iran sent deputies.

Castro spent decades feuding with the US, brought the world to the brink of nuclear war during the 1962 missile crisis, backed guerrilla movements in Latin America and deployed his army to conflicts in Africa.

US President Barack Obama, who along with Raul Castro ended decades of enmity to restore diplomatic relations, did not attend.

A senior advisor and the top US diplomat in Cuba were designated, but without the status of a “presidential delegation.”