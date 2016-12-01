Colombian Senate signs off on new peace accord

AFP, BOGOTA

The Colombian Senate has approved a revised peace accord between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel group, taking a first step toward ratifying an agreement that was rejected by voters.

The text, which was renegotiated after an earlier version was given a thumbs down in an Oct. 2 national referendum, must now be approved by the House of Representatives.

Members of Centro Democratico, a right-wing party that has led the opposition to a peace deal, walked out of the Senate in protest before Tuesday night’s vote. The measure then passed by a vote of 75-0.

“Long live peace, long live Colombia,” Senate President Mauricio Lizcano said as he closed the session.

The accord seeks to end a 52-year-old armed conflict between the FARC — Colombia’s largest leftist guerrilla group — and the state.

However, Colombian voters, wary of a deal that goes easy on rebel leaders, dealt an unexpected blow to the process when they voted against it.

The sides returned to the negotiating table in Havana and produced a new version that Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos insists takes into account the opposition’s objections.

Rather than risk rejection in another referendum, Santos, who won this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, decided to submit the revised accord to Congress for approval.

His chief rival, former Colombian president Alvaro Uribe, now a senator, has rejected the modified deal.

Uribe has insisted that FARC leaders should not be allowed to run for office while still serving sentences for atrocities.

He demands any new accord be passed through a referendum.

The conflict has killed at least 260,000 people and displaced 7 million, according to authorities.