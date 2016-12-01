Rwanda to probe French genocide role

AFP, KIGALI

Rwanda on Tuesday opened a formal probe into 20 French officials suspected of playing a role in a 1994 genocide, in a move likely to further sour diplomatic ties with France.

Kigali has long accused France of complicity in the genocide of about 800,000 mostly ethnic Tutsis at the hands of Hutu extremists, angering Paris and straining relations.

“The inquiry, for now, is focused on 20 individuals whom, according to information gathered so far, are required by the prosecution authority to explain or provide clarity on allegations against them,” Rwandan Prosecutor General Richard Muhumuza in a statement.

This would enable prosecutors to decide “whether the concerned individuals should be formally charged or not,” he said.

Muhumuza said the relevant French authorities had been contacted and that full cooperation was expected.

The dispute centers on France’s role prior to the genocide as a close ally of the Hutu nationalist regime of then-Rwandan president Juvenal Habyarimana.

The shooting down of his plane over Kigali on April 6, 1994, was the event that triggered 100 days of meticulously planned slaughter.

France is accused of missing or ignoring the warning signs, and of training the troops and militia who carried out the killings. When the genocide was in full swing, it was further accused of using its diplomatic clout to stall effective action.

When it did finally send in troops — in Operation Turquoise — it was accused of only doing so to counter the advance of the Tutsi rebels of Paul Kagame, now Rwandan president, allowing the perpetrators to escape to Zaire, which was later renamed the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

France says its troops were only deployed after most of the killing had happened and that their presence helped save thousands of lives.

French officials insist that any guilt for failing to prevent the genocide is shared by the entire international community, accusing Kagame of raising the issue in a bid to distract attention from what they say is his own poor human rights record.

When contacted, the French Ministry of Defense referred to a statement issued on Nov. 16 by French Minister of Defense Jean-Yves Le Drian after a list of 22 high-ranking French officers suspected of involvement was first published by Kigali.

There was “nothing new” in Rwanda’s list, Le Drian said at the time, adding that it was “almost identical to one produced in 2008” and “to say that the French army took park in genocide is a disgraceful lie.”