Francois Fillon wins French primary

Reuters and AFP, PARIS

France’s ruling party yesterday found itself in the spotlight after the decisive choice of Francois Fillon as the presidential candidate of Les Republicains piled pressure on French President Francois Hollande’a Socialists to find its own.

Sunday’s selection of Fillon by a comfortable majority to stand for Les Republicains in April’s presidential election hands a glimmer of opportunity to Hollande.

Fillon’s plans to slash public-sector jobs and his views on issues such as homosexual marriage could steal votes from National Front candidate Marine Le Pen, but also alienate more centrist voters.

Yet after five torrid years in power marked by rampant unemployment and a series of attacks by Muslim militants, the Socialists are deeply divided.

Fillon, a former French prime minister, defeated Les Republicains rival Alain Juppe, also a former prime minister.

Near-complete results showed him winning 66.5 percent of the vote, with ballots counted from 9,915 polling stations out of 10,229.

In a victory speech, the amateur rally driver said he had “torn up all the pre-written scripts” as he sped past his rivals in the last weeks of the campaign.

“France can no longer bear its decline. France wants the truth and France wants action,” he told cheering supporters after Juppe conceded defeat.

The French presidential vote is seen as a key test for mainstream political parties after the success of US president-elect Donald Trump and the Brexit campaign in Britain.

Fillon said a win in the two-round election in April and May for the anti-EU Le Pen would spell “bankruptcy.”

Promising to be the candidate of “all those who in their hearts are proud to be French,” he pledged to turn the page on a “pathetic” Socialist presidency.

Opinion polls suggest it will be Fillon and Le Pen who fight it out for the presidency in a second round, with Fillon looking set to win.

Hollande has two weeks to decide whether to run in January’s Socialist primary race.

At the weekend, the most formidable of his likely opponents, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, was sharply critical of his boss and declined to rule out running against him.

French government spokesman Stephane Le Foll sought to dismiss media speculation of a damaging Valls-Hollande contest.

“To those who say there could be a primary election with the president and prime minister, I say there won’t be a primary between the president and the prime minister,” Le Foll told Europe 1 radio.

Former French Minister of Economic Affairs Emmanuel Macron has launched his own campaign, while former Socialist party member Jean-Luc Melenchon has also set off independently on the campaign trail.

A Harris opinion poll on Sunday had Macron and Melenchon each winning more than 13 percent of votes in next April’s first round of the presidential election, more than either Hollande or Valls would get should the election be held now.

On Sunday, Melenchon accused Fillon of having a retrograde vision of French society and appealed to “progressives of the left, right and center” to join his camp.

He is also likely to draw votes away from mainstream parties in a trend seen in elections across Europe following years of austerity and anger over globalization and job losses.

Turnout in the primary stood at about 4 million, roughly the same as in the first round of voting a week ago, when Fillon came from behind to lead a field of seven candidates.