Aborigines protest violence outside Aussie parliament

AP, CANBERRA

Aboriginal dancers carrying clap sticks and spears and with faces painted white with clay yesterday traveled from the Northern Territory to Parliament House in Canberra to draw attention to rampant domestic violence in Outback Aboriginal communities.

Scores of Rirratjingu people flew 2,900km from Yirrkala to dance a ceremony at the front door of parliament to urge national action against family violence in communities like theirs.

“We are seeing horrifying rates of family violence in indigenous communities and it is incumbent on all people — community leaders, political leaders and businesses — to act to drive it down,” Rirratjingu elder Bakamumu Marika said.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull linked arms with lawmakers of various parties, including opposition leader Bill Shorten, as a sign of solidarity against domestic violence as they watched the ceremony.

Turnbull later moved a motion in parliament acknowledging that violence against women is a national issue that requires a response from the entire community. The Rirratjingu watched from the public gallery.

“Your dance is more powerful than the words we can speak here,” Turnbull said. “You’re using the strength of your culture to seek to stop this violence.”

“You’re using the power of your dance, your tradition, your culture, to communicate our need, our duty to respect women, and we thank you,” he said.

Aboriginal women were 34 times more likely to experience violence than other Australian women, Turnbull said.

Aborigines are hospitalized for domestic assault 30 times more often than other Australian women, he said.

“We can and we must do better,” Turnbull said.

Aboriginal communities around Yirrkala had reduced family violence by 29 percent in a single year through programs aimed at fostering respect for women, Turnbull said.