Agencies

CHINA

Earthquake hits Xinjiang

A strong earthquake in a remote area in the west of the nation has killed at least one villager after a home collapsed, authorities said yesterday. The Xinjiang Seismological Bureau said that 55 homes were damaged and 32 collapsed in an area bordering Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan in the quake that struck late on Friday. The government has dispatched emergency response workers and closed some railways in southern Xinjiang. The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 and struck western Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. The US Geological Survey reported the quake as quite shallow, at a depth of 12km. Shallow earthquakes are more likely to cause damage in populated urban areas, but that area of the Xinjiang highland is largely rural.

MYANMAR

Bomb explodes in Yangon

Media reports said a crude bomb has exploded at a government office in Yangon. Myanmar News Agency said the blast on Friday evening caused no injuries, as it was a holiday. It said security forces also found another homemade bomb nearby and detonated it safely. A similar explosion occurred on Thursday at an immigration office in Yangon, and two more on Nov. 17 at a market. No one has claimed responsibility for the blasts, and police did not name suspects.

KUWAIT

General election begins

Polls opened yesterday for the oil-rich Gulf state’s seventh general election in a decade, at a time of sharp disputes over subsidy cuts due to falling oil revenues. Analysts are expecting a large turnout in the snap polls triggered by the return of the opposition, which boycotted the previous two elections to protest a government amendment of electoral law. The emir dissolved the parliament after MPs called for ministers to be grilled over subsidy cuts, in a state with a traditionally generous cradle-to-grave welfare system. Voting took place at 100 polling stations set up in schools, with separate centers for men and women, and about 483,000 people eligible to cast heir ballots.

VENEZUELA

Maduro slams US verdict

President Nicolas Maduro on Friday said that the US convicted his wife’s nephews on drug charges last week to weaken his government. Two nephews of the nation’s first lady were found guilty earlier this month in a jury trial on charges that they tried to carry out a multimillion-dollar drug deal to obtain a large amount of cash to help their family stay in power. In his first comments since the conviction, Maduro blasted what he said was a clear sign of “US imperialism.” “You think it is just by chance that the imperialists created a case that had as its only objective to attack the first lady, the first combatant, the wife of the president?” Maduro said in an hours-long speech during a “Women’s March” in Caracas.

CANADA

Theme park charged

Ontario’s animal welfare agency has charged Marineland amusement park in the tourist city of Niagara Falls with five counts of animal cruelty. The Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Friday said the charges relate to peacocks, guinea hens and black bears. The society said inspection officers and a veterinarian went to Marineland on Nov. 10 after receiving a complaint about alleged animal cruelty.